Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
KRON4 News

Making the perfect Thanksgiving side dishes

(KRON) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares with KRON4’s Sara Stinson Thanksgiving side dish recipes and tips for the upcoming holiday. Sausage and Sage Dressing Ingredients 1/2 Lb. Ground sausage1 cup diced yellow onion1 cup finely diced celery1 cup chopped white mushrooms10 cups crumbled dried French bread, sourdough bread or hard rolls1 tsp. poultry […]
WKYC

Sensational sides for Thanksgiving: Jazzing up green beans

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just over a week away. We know Turkey Day comes with a lot of traditions, so this week we are turning to experts for inspiration on ways to make those traditional side dishes inspirational. On Monday's "What's New," Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling were joined...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC News

Air fryer recipes for Thanksgiving sides, dessert and extras

With less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, it's time to get menu planning. Dan Souza, editor in chief of Cooks Illustrated and host of America's Test Kitchen, joined "Good Morning America" Friday to share some simple and classic Thanksgiving dishes that benefit from the swirling convection-style heat of an air fryer.
KBTX.com

Add new dishes to your Thanksgiving spread from the HEB Cooking Connection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is only nine days away, so it’s a great time to start planning for what you’ll serve your family and guests. Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection joined BVTM to give some inspiration for your spreads. She whipped up some appetizers and side dishes that are quick and delicious.
TEXAS STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Cheeseburger Soup

Brown bacon in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. Halfway through the browning process add the ground beef. Cook until browned breaking it up as it browns. Drain any excess grease. Move the browned meat to a plate. Turn heat to medium low; add butter. Add onions,...
Epicurious

Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese

This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Kitsap Sun

Mushroom tart a new dish to add to your traditional Thanksgiving table

I have been having so much fun daydreaming and dawdling over what to serve on Thanksgiving. The favorites are always on the table — you won't catch me with some alternative, trendy menu — but I really do like to bring out a few new sides just to keep it fresh. This tart is a strong contender for that exact vegetarian main dish you want to make. It also can step in as an appetizer or cheese plate pal, as it serves well hot or room temperature.
reviewed.com

We cooked turkey three ways just in time for Thanksgiving

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. At the first-ever Reviewed Friendsgiving celebration, we gathered more than 20 staffers and cooked three turkeys three different ways to find out which was the favored preparation. Smoked turkey, deep fried turkey, or roasted, spatchcock turkey—which is the best way to cook a turkey?
Tina Howell

Spaghetti and meatballs, an Italian classic "that's amore"

Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were on the menu weekly, usually on Sundays. My dad would get out the stock pot, cook all day and we would have plenty of leftovers to freeze. He was such a good cook and yet, he hardly wrote anything down or measured. His cooking was an art by memory. Sundays were our family meal day. We would sit at the dining room table, laughing and talking while enjoying a delicious meal, then spend the rest of the day watching football games. Fun fact, Italians in New Orleans actually call spaghetti sauce "red gravy."
12tomatoes.com

Cheesy Broccoli Rice Pie

This tasty pie is new favorite. Like a lot of kids one of my favorite ways to eat broccoli growing up was cheesy broccoli rice. It’s a simple, but very satisfying combination. If you ever wanted this dish as the main attraction at dinner then look no further than this cheesy broccoli rice pie.
Real Simple

French Onion Soup Bites

French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.

