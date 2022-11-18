I have been having so much fun daydreaming and dawdling over what to serve on Thanksgiving. The favorites are always on the table — you won't catch me with some alternative, trendy menu — but I really do like to bring out a few new sides just to keep it fresh. This tart is a strong contender for that exact vegetarian main dish you want to make. It also can step in as an appetizer or cheese plate pal, as it serves well hot or room temperature.

3 DAYS AGO