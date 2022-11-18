Read full article on original website
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the Open Air Market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
Local developer files to rezone plaza in Dilworth into a mixed-use development
CHARLOTTE — A locally based developer, Keith Corp., has already filed to rezone the 1.6-acre plaza located in Dilworth to add 275,000 square feet to its office space. Keith Corp. filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Nov. 15 to rezone the area on the edge of Dilworth and NoDa. The rezoning would transform the plaza from a business to a mixed-use development.
Hispanic flea market reopens with music and smiles in southeast Charlotte
After more than nine months without a permanent home, the Central Flea Market reopened Saturday in a new spot near Matthews, attracting dozens of vendors who said they were happy to have a place to do business again. Music floated across the parking lot at 1720 Galleria Bivd. as groups...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Charlotte-area home sales, contracts plunge as demand weakens
CHARLOTTE — Home sales and pending contracts in the Charlotte region plunged in October as the once-roaring housing market continues its slowdown. Canopy Realtor Association’s latest monthly housing report, released today, showed that home sales fell 29.9% year over year in October — marking their 10th straight month of declines and the biggest drop since May 2020 as pandemic-induced lockdowns stalled housing activity. About 3,500 homes sold across the 16-county region last month, a 16% decline from September.
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
Can an app make Charlotte's streets safer?
Three voices blared simultaneously through my car’s speakers Monday morning in South End: One was my GPS directing me toward Krispy Kreme. Another was Taylor Swift and her new “Midnights” album. The third was the City of Charlotte’s new TravelSafely app. The city launched a test...
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Multimillion-Dollar Renovation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atrium Hospitality announces the completion of the multimillion-dollar makeover of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, featuring 28,300 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. Our hotel’s two-year capital improvements span shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces with all having received a fresh, modern redesign to enrich guest experiences. Located at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive in the Charlotte business district, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005016/en/ Do you prefer to work out in the privacy of your room? Upgrade to one of the Hilton Charlotte Airport’s transformed suites that includes the Five Feet to Fitness(TM) revolutionary room amenity, offering you more than 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. The newly renovated Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation
CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3
The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
Plaza Midwood residents looking for help after most trees in their neighborhood removed by Storm Water Services
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in Plaza Midwood are ringing the alarm after most of the trees in their neighborhood were removed by Storm Water Services. They hope city or county leaders will step in to help. A creek running through the Central Avenue neighborhood was widened by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm...
Lowe’s adds high-end appliance line through exclusive deal with Miele
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. is adding a new line of high-end appliances to its portfolio. The Mooresville-based home-improvement retailer now offers dishwashers, washing machines and a dryer as part of an exclusive partnership with Miele. Those appliances are available at lowes.com and will roll out at...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Chaos, evacuation after SouthPark Mall disturbance; CMPD on scene
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthPark Mall was packed to the brim with holiday shoppers when a disturbance caused chaos, and an evacuation, midday Saturday. Details are still being sorted out but security was seen with one person detained after an apparent disturbance by H&M. A woman who appeared to be injured was also […]
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire Breaks Out at SE Charlotte Townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.E. — Firefighters are investigating after a fire broke out at the Wendover Green townhomes off the 600 block of Wendover Rd Friday night. Flames could be seen coming from the eaves of the 3-story unit when firefighters arrived shortly after 7 p.m. No one was hurt, but...
Animatronic bears won't return to uptown Charlotte this year, Bank of America says
A beloved 18-piece animatronic bear orchestra will stay in hibernation this winter after Bank of America declined to renew their Christmastime contract for Founders Hall. The Leonard Bearstein orchestra, named for its four foot furry conductor, has grown into a holiday tradition. The bears have charmed and confused people in uptown Charlotte, delighting and perhaps frightening thousands of children since debuting in Founders Hall in December 1999. They performed a medley of Christmas tunes every hour on the hour.
Plaza Midwood spot named one of Esquire’s ‘Best New Restaurants in America’
CHARLOTTE — Supperland has landed on Esquire’s list of the “Best New Restaurants in America” in 2022. The publication features its top 40 picks from across the country; Supperland is ranked at No. 15. The Plaza Midwood restaurant dishes up steakhouse-meets-church-potluck vibes. Esquire also named Head...
WFAE
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
