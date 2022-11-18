ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Local developer files to rezone plaza in Dilworth into a mixed-use development

CHARLOTTE — A locally based developer, Keith Corp., has already filed to rezone the 1.6-acre plaza located in Dilworth to add 275,000 square feet to its office space. Keith Corp. filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Nov. 15 to rezone the area on the edge of Dilworth and NoDa. The rezoning would transform the plaza from a business to a mixed-use development.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte-area home sales, contracts plunge as demand weakens

CHARLOTTE — Home sales and pending contracts in the Charlotte region plunged in October as the once-roaring housing market continues its slowdown. Canopy Realtor Association’s latest monthly housing report, released today, showed that home sales fell 29.9% year over year in October — marking their 10th straight month of declines and the biggest drop since May 2020 as pandemic-induced lockdowns stalled housing activity. About 3,500 homes sold across the 16-county region last month, a 16% decline from September.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Can an app make Charlotte's streets safer?

Three voices blared simultaneously through my car’s speakers Monday morning in South End: One was my GPS directing me toward Krispy Kreme. Another was Taylor Swift and her new “Midnights” album. The third was the City of Charlotte’s new TravelSafely app. The city launched a test...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Atrium Hospitality announces the completion of the multimillion-dollar makeover of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, featuring 28,300 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. Our hotel’s two-year capital improvements span shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces with all having received a fresh, modern redesign to enrich guest experiences. Located at 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive in the Charlotte business district, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005016/en/ Do you prefer to work out in the privacy of your room? Upgrade to one of the Hilton Charlotte Airport’s transformed suites that includes the Five Feet to Fitness(TM) revolutionary room amenity, offering you more than 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. The newly renovated Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina is operated by Alpharetta, Georgia-based Atrium Hospitality, which is ranked as one of the nation’s largest hotel operators. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation

CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3

The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Breaks Out at SE Charlotte Townhomes

CHARLOTTE, N.E. — Firefighters are investigating after a fire broke out at the Wendover Green townhomes off the 600 block of Wendover Rd Friday night. Flames could be seen coming from the eaves of the 3-story unit when firefighters arrived shortly after 7 p.m. No one was hurt, but...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Animatronic bears won't return to uptown Charlotte this year, Bank of America says

A beloved 18-piece animatronic bear orchestra will stay in hibernation this winter after Bank of America declined to renew their Christmastime contract for Founders Hall. The Leonard Bearstein orchestra, named for its four foot furry conductor, has grown into a holiday tradition. The bears have charmed and confused people in uptown Charlotte, delighting and perhaps frightening thousands of children since debuting in Founders Hall in December 1999. They performed a medley of Christmas tunes every hour on the hour.
CHARLOTTE, NC
