KOMO News

140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

Virus forces Tacoma Humane Society to limit dog intake

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society in Tacoma is limiting accepting any more dogs to try and stop the spread of a virus at the shelter. The animal shelter says that it’s trying to stop the spread of the pneumovirus, an upper respiratory disease with symptoms that include fever, rapid breathing, and nasal discharge.
TACOMA, WA
anacortestoday.com

Birds return to Skagit Valley

Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
KING 5

Annual barnacle cleanup at Ballard Locks protects boats, migrating salmon

SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s not-so-modern marvels was cleaned Friday by the Army Corps of Engineers and some well-equipped volunteers. The Ballard Locks are 105 years old and remain one of Seattle’s most popular attractions. The locks are a gravity fed system used to raise and lower boats and connects the saltwater Puget Sound to the freshwater Ship Canal that leads to Lake Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

KING 5

