Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
'Emotional tornado': 9-year-old injured in Renton shooting out of hospital
BURIEN, Wash. — On Sunday, Isaiah Johns' teammates and family celebrated the 9-year-old's return home from the hospital. He was shot in Renton during an apparent road rage incident nine days ago. For the Johns family, every moment of the last week has been a test of strength. "It's...
KOMO News
140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
q13fox.com
These were the most popular dog and cat names in Seattle for 2022
SEATTLE - Rover, a service used to find pet sitters and dog walkers, has released its list of top cat and dog names both nationally and in Seattle. Rover said it looked at its database of over a million users to reveal the most popular pet names of 2022. According...
KOMO News
87-year-old Seattle woman struck by vehicle, injuries life-threatening
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police responded to a collision at Valley St & 4th avenue N. where an 87-year-old woman was struck by a car who is under investigation for DUI. The woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. The road will remain closed in the area for an extended period...
Virus forces Tacoma Humane Society to limit dog intake
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society in Tacoma is limiting accepting any more dogs to try and stop the spread of a virus at the shelter. The animal shelter says that it’s trying to stop the spread of the pneumovirus, an upper respiratory disease with symptoms that include fever, rapid breathing, and nasal discharge.
anacortestoday.com
Birds return to Skagit Valley
Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Annual barnacle cleanup at Ballard Locks protects boats, migrating salmon
SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s not-so-modern marvels was cleaned Friday by the Army Corps of Engineers and some well-equipped volunteers. The Ballard Locks are 105 years old and remain one of Seattle’s most popular attractions. The locks are a gravity fed system used to raise and lower boats and connects the saltwater Puget Sound to the freshwater Ship Canal that leads to Lake Washington.
KING-5
This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with a side of ohana - 2022's Best
KINGSTON, Wash. — Ono Poke is the winner of Best Poke in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Steven Ono and Leilani Mickelsen have a piece of paradise in Kitsap County. It's called Ono Poke Too, a smaller version of the authentic Hawaiian poke restaurant Steven has run...
Seattle nonprofit collecting 10,000 pairs of socks for 10 shelters
SEATTLE — The annual 10 for 10 Sock Drive is underway to help local shelters as the temperatures get colder. The drive, organized by the nonprofit Dignity for Divas (DfD), has a goal of 10,000 new pairs of socks for men, women and children, which will be given to 10 local homeless shelters.
bellevuereporter.com
Child shot in road rage; cold case arrest; new shopping cart rules | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at a child who was shot in a road rage shooting in Renton; new rules for shopping carts on Federal Way’s streets and sidewalks; a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a Redmond cold case disappearance. LISTEN HERE:. You can also...
Burlington trucker-turned philanthropist, Ed Taylor, remembered
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Ed Taylor ran Taylor Trucking School in Burlington for a decade. He was known for his big laugh and bigger heart. Taylor, 60, died recently after suffering a heart attack while riding his motorcycle. Over the years Taylor impacted countless lives, like that of former student...
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
Tacoma mom’s car stolen while she was scraping off frost
A Tacoma mom was scraping the ice off her car Tuesday morning, when three men in a U-Haul stole her car. At one point, the victim said one of the suspects also grabbed her arm as she was trying to run away. “It’s just so scary, that’s why I want...
q13fox.com
WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer’s. According to the WSP, 65-year-old Ebrima Secca was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say he was last seen leaving his home near 40th Ave. SW.
MyNorthwest.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Bellevue early Sunday morning. Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and then a crash in...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
Death investigation underway after body found in burned-out trailer
A body was found following a large fire in unincorporated South King County Thursday. Josh Hoffman of PNW Thinline Photography, who shot video of the fire, said firefighters were called to the 30800 block of Military Road South at about 1:36 a.m. near Auburn. Video showed what appeared to be...
KRMG
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations Detectives believe the incidents occurred over a month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. (NCD)
Southbound I-5 reopens in Olympia after carjacking suspect rolls semi, shot by police
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 reopened early Saturday morning in Olympia following a carjacking, standoff and confrontation that led to one man being shot by police. Aerial footage showed the man climbing out of the cab of the semi-truck and running at police before falling to the ground....
Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
KING 5
