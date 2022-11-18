ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejoltnews.com

Lacey holds public forum on converting hotel to homeless shelter

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Thurston County, and the City of Lacey held two public forums on a supportive housing acquisition project in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, November 16. The departments are set to partner with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) in transforming a hotel into...
LACEY, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Seattle Council member wants more money for her deadly district

(SEATTLE) A member of the Seattle city council wants nearly 4-MILLION additional dollars budgeted to address pedestrian and bike safety. And she wants to spend the bulk of the money in her district. Tammy Morales says when elected back in 2019, her mission wasn’t safe streets, but it is now....
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again

Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
The Center Square

King County voters, council kick off hundreds of millions in green spending

(The Center Square) – King County officials and voters agree that more funds are necessary for conservation efforts. This week, the King County Council adopted the 2023-24 biennium budget that totals about $16.4 billion. The county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks will be allocated $19.6 million for the next two years. Broadly, the funds will go toward the preservation of green spaces, hiring 180 new positions within the department,...
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
Washington Examiner

Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study

(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle

Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy