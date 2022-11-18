Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Lacey holds public forum on converting hotel to homeless shelter
The Washington State Department of Commerce, Thurston County, and the City of Lacey held two public forums on a supportive housing acquisition project in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, November 16. The departments are set to partner with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) in transforming a hotel into...
nwnewsradio.com
Seattle Council member wants more money for her deadly district
(SEATTLE) A member of the Seattle city council wants nearly 4-MILLION additional dollars budgeted to address pedestrian and bike safety. And she wants to spend the bulk of the money in her district. Tammy Morales says when elected back in 2019, her mission wasn’t safe streets, but it is now....
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
King County voters, council kick off hundreds of millions in green spending
(The Center Square) – King County officials and voters agree that more funds are necessary for conservation efforts. This week, the King County Council adopted the 2023-24 biennium budget that totals about $16.4 billion. The county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks will be allocated $19.6 million for the next two years. Broadly, the funds will go toward the preservation of green spaces, hiring 180 new positions within the department,...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
mltnews.com
Council considers 1 percent property tax increase; public hearing set for Nov. 21
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Nov. 17 work/study session heard a recommendation from staff to increase both the city’s general fund property tax and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) levies by 1% in 2023. The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and then vote on...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves. The only exception to these...
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
Tacoma police offer free engraving on catalytic converters to prevent theft
Tacoma Police and local dealerships are joining together Friday to offer free identification engraving on catalytic converters. The event is open to everyone, with no reservation required. The engraving is a part of Project CATCON ID, a Tacoma Law Enforcement initiative supported by the National Insurance Criminal Bureau. Tacoma joins...
bellevuereporter.com
Child shot in road rage; cold case arrest; new shopping cart rules | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at a child who was shot in a road rage shooting in Renton; new rules for shopping carts on Federal Way’s streets and sidewalks; a 44-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a Redmond cold case disappearance. LISTEN HERE:. You can also...
Washington Examiner
Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study
(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
Seattle nonprofit collecting 10,000 pairs of socks for 10 shelters
SEATTLE — The annual 10 for 10 Sock Drive is underway to help local shelters as the temperatures get colder. The drive, organized by the nonprofit Dignity for Divas (DfD), has a goal of 10,000 new pairs of socks for men, women and children, which will be given to 10 local homeless shelters.
KRMG
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations Detectives believe the incidents occurred over a month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. (NCD)
Southbound I-5 reopens in Olympia after carjacking suspect rolls semi, shot by police
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 reopened early Saturday morning in Olympia following a carjacking, standoff and confrontation that led to one man being shot by police. Aerial footage showed the man climbing out of the cab of the semi-truck and running at police before falling to the ground....
Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle
Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
KING 5
