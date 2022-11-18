Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChester, MD
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern ShoreJourneyswithsteveEaston, MD
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the StateTravel MavenMaryland State
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
WBOC
Part of West Main Street in Salisbury to Close Temporarily
SALISBURY, Md.-On Tuesday, November 22, West Main St. will be closed between Market St. and Division St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow for the removal of non-functional Christmas lights from Downtown buildings. No traffic will be permitted on the street during this time. No on-street parking will...
whatsupmag.com
Shantytowns of Kent Narrows
A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
chestertownspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
WBOC
Potential 'Game-Changing' Way of Moving People Across the Chesapeake Bay
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Crisfield could be one destination for a fast passenger ferry. For roughly 15 years the idea of one has enticed locals, but it has never come to fruition. However, most people in Crisfield are still excited about the prospect of it. According to Clint Sterling, Director...
Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD
There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.
Man shot and killed at Cherry Hill apartment complex
BALTIMORE, MD – One person was shot and killed Saturday night inside an apartment complex in the Cherry Hill section of Baltimore. At approximately 10:28 p.m., patrol officers from the Southern District responded to Spelman Road in the 3400 block on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 34-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man shot and killed at Cherry Hill apartment complex appeared first on Shore News Network.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 285-Bed Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE and LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of two skilled nursing facilities located in Cambridge and Lexington Park, which are located on opposite sides of Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. A public REIT and its operating partner sold the 285-bed...
WTOP
Which DC area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
talbotspy.org
Final Results of County Council Election: Haythe Wins by a Hair over Montgomery and Stickland
Well, it took longer than expected, but finally, the results of the Talbot County Council election are in, and Democrat Keasha Haythe has come up from behind to push back Republicans David Montgomery and Wade Stickland for the final contested seat after almost two weeks of counting ballots. The official...
Bay Net
New La Plata Court Help Center Opens In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, members of the Maryland Judiciary, representatives from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners, and Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in La Plata. The center officially opened in July and began offering walk-in services to self-represented litigants. This court help center is the second all-civil court help center, after Frederick. Although this center is in the circuit court, litigants with District Court matters can also find assistance at the center.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Person falls from four-story building in Ellicott City
Howard County Police were called to the 5500 block of Waterloo Road for reports of a fall from the roof of a building.
whatsupmag.com
Chief Administrative Officer, County Officials Announce Plans to Depart County Service
Annapolis, MD - Today, Anne Arundel County Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power and other County officials announced plans to depart their posts at the end of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s first term, including:. Matt Power, Chief Administrative Officer. Dr. Kai Boggess-deBruin, Chief of Staff. Pam Jordan, Deputy...
Price Rite closing in SW Baltimore, nearest grocery store a mile away
For almost ten years this Price Rite market in Southwest Baltimore has been providing fresh food at good prices for people who need it.
Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County
A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
Baltimore Co. family received notices for $2,800 of E-ZPass toll bills a month before grace period ends
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family told WJZ they recently received an E-ZPass bill for nearly $2,800.As the grace period for toll penalties comes to an end on Nov. 30, Robert Loudermilk said they were only given 30 days to pay the bill to avoid an even bigger fine.Loudermilk told WJZ they don't understand why they weren't notified of the outstanding toll sooner.Paperwork they received this week said if they don't pay their balance before the due date, they will owe more than $14,000.Loudermilk said there were 477 notices of unpaid E-ZPass tolls in his mailbox this month. "Down here...
WGMD Radio
Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City
Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore city mayoral candidate looking ahead to final vote on pension plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The final vote on a bill that would change Baltimore's pension plan for elected leaders is slatted to happen Monday. This bill would lower the number of required years that elected leaders would need to work to be eligible for a pension, from 12 years to eight years.
Howard County Resident Comes Home To Herd Of Horses In Backyard
An Ellicott City resident got quite the surprise after arriving home to find several donkeys and miniature horses in their backyard, authorities say. Howard County authorities say that the resident called for assistance after noticing the new additions, as they did not belong to them. Officers were able to arrive...
