Inside Nova
Prince William School Board adopts 2023-24 school calendar
The Prince William County School Board finalized the 2023-24 school year calendar during its Nov. 15 meeting, moving the first day of school up one day to Aug. 14. The last day of school will be June 7, up a week from this school year’s last day, June 14. The teacher last day will come three days earlier than this year, on June 12.
bethesdamagazine.com
Thanksgiving Parade warms smiles on cold day
Dozens lined the streets of Downtown Silver Spring to welcome in the holiday season at the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade Saturday morning. The parade is the only Thanksgiving parade in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and featured several holiday-themed floats and inflatables from county departments and local organizations, high school marching bands from Montgomery County and Washington, D.C., several area dance groups representing different cultures, dog training groups, Girl Scout troops, Black Greek alumni organizations, pageant winners and more.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
fox5dc.com
Previewing the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade
Montgomery County kicked off the Thanksgiving holiday season on Saturday by hosting a Thanksgiving Parade. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited Silver Spring to learn more about what went into preparing the event.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break
MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
Family of teen shot at Magruder High School sues Montgomery County Public Schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
mocoshow.com
Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu
Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
WUSA
DC teachers walkout over contract, building standards
WASHINGTON — Teachers across the District walked out of their buildings Thursday to fight for a new contract. The Washington Teachers Union said it has been negotiating for a new contract the last three years with District of Columbia Public Schools. Some members say, during that time, prospective hires...
Prince George’s County annual Stuff-A-Truck feeds thousands
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 18-thousand people in Prince George’s County got a free holiday box full of food just in time for Thanksgiving. It was all apart of the 5th annual Stuff-A-Truck food distribution hosted by the Prince George’s Office of Community Relations. “It’s really about community. We all have one […]
Bay Net
New La Plata Court Help Center Opens In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, members of the Maryland Judiciary, representatives from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners, and Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in La Plata. The center officially opened in July and began offering walk-in services to self-represented litigants. This court help center is the second all-civil court help center, after Frederick. Although this center is in the circuit court, litigants with District Court matters can also find assistance at the center.
mocoshow.com
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg
Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball
A Silver Spring man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for the November 5 Powerball drawing at the Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel at 15009 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Charlie Ayoub is a Powerball fan who plays...
dcpolicycenter.org
D.C. school enrollment hits 15-year high, mayor says | Washington Post
On November 14, 2022, the D.C. Policy Center’s report, Declining births and lower demand: Charting the future of public school enrollment in D.C., was cited by the Washington Post:. The figure represents an increase of almost 3 percent from last school year, or about 2,600 more students, according to...
Silver Spring Wings Now Open
After a two-year hiatus, Silver Spring Wings has finally reopened at its new home. The restaurant reopened yesterday at its new location at 11335 Elkin St. in the Wheaton Urban District. Silver Spring Wings originally opened in May 2020 and closed in October of the same year, seemingly a victim...
mymcmedia.org
Watch Live: 4:30 P.M. Update on Gaithersburg Condo Explosion
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein’s briefing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday. Goldstein and other officials will discuss the fire and explosion that took place at the Potomac Oaks complex in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. During Thursday’s briefing, officials announced a body had been recovered from the rubble and...
dcnewsnow.com
Update to Building Explosion and Collapse in Gaithesburg, Maryland: Morning Update on November 17, 2022
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein and other officials provide an update on a building collapse that took place at a condominium complex in Gaithersburg, Md. on Nov. 16, 2022. Update to Building Explosion and Collapse in Gaithesburg, …. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein and other officials provide an...
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
Thousands bike from Bethesda to U.S. Capitol to call for road safety
BETHESDA, Md. — In the quiet morning air on Saturday, thousands of bike bells rang out on River Road in Bethesda, in memory of Sarah Langenkamp, a mother, wife and foreign service officer. The cyclists rang the bells as they passed the place where Langenkamp was fatally hit on...
