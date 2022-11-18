Read full article on original website
Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency
Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner
The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees target Aaron Judge posts to Instagram amid free agency, Dodgers rumor
Was Aaron Judge being cryptic? Probably not. But it’s fun to speculate while there’s no baseball to be played until February, and while Judge remains a free agent. On Saturday, Judge posted a highlight reel video of himself celebrating his American League MVP victory — and he shouted out the Yankees in a way that didn’t exactly look toward the future or the past.
Matt Carpenter sends thoughtful message to Yankees’ Aaron Judge on MVP
While the Matt Carpenter Experience didn’t end the way anybody wanted it to, Yankees fans will still be spreading mythic tales of their own personal first-half Paul Bunyan for years to come. And when Carpenter himself tells the story of the 2022 season, even he’ll start by sitting his...
