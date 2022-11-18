Read full article on original website
Thomas C. Flanagan, 83, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Flanagan, age 83 of Richville NY, passed away on Saturday (November 19, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. As per his request there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Surviving are two sons Thomas and...
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
Watertown, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Mechanic Street, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Starr is survived by her beloved husband Heath; two sons and their fiancés, Travis Williams (Kendal Kirkbride) of Port Leyden, Michael Williams (Abbey Galarneau) of Port Leyden; a daughter, Allison Mooney of Port Leyden; three step- children and their children, Shania Babcock and her children, Paisley, Jace, and Leah of Port Leyden, Kassidy and Joe Lunette and their children, Owen and Otto of Port Leyden, and Danielle Loomis and her partner Brenen Stanford of Port Leyden; four siblings and their spouses, Terry and Melissa Reynolds of Georgia, Lynn Jones of Lowville, Bobby Jo and “Bubba” Janack of Syracuse, and Ashley and Carl Hatton or Norwich; and one step-sister, Rhonda Davis of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents Terry Reynolds and Jana Gordon Reynolds.
Services Rescheduled: Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Funeral Services for Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, are cancelled for today and will be rescheduled at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences to the family can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man, ordered him eight times to put down his gun and get...
Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alice E. Bradley, 86, of Ogdensburg will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Notre Dame Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. The graveside service will also include final committal prayers for Stephen L. Bradley, Alice’s son, who died on August 28, 2017. A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside service at The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Mrs. Bradley died early Friday morning, November 18th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
After dumping several feet across the North Country, heavy lake effect snow shifts south Sunday
After more than 5 feet of lake effect snow fell across parts of the North Country from Friday night to Saturday night, the lake effect snow is expected to shift south across parts of Oswego and Oneida counties during the day Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, Watertown picked...
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
Burial Reschedule: John C. “Jack” Webert, 84, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - The burial for John C. “Jack” Webert, scheduled for 11:00am Saturday, November 19th, has been delayed as a result of the weather. An updated service schedule will be published once finalized. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Saturday Update: 57″ of snow and counting...Send us pictures!
Watertown picked up another half foot of snow overnight bringing city totals to 57″, just shy of 5 feet. There are clearly other places in the North Country buried under six, maybe even seven feet of snow. Lake Bonaparte and Harrisville are on the high end of snow totals for the region.
Watertown Citibus to resume normal routes Monday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown bus routes are on track to resume as normal on Monday. Watertown’s CitiBus is planning on resuming regular schedules Monday. However, they do warn that due to the condition of some of the side streets the routes travel, delays, and detours may occur.
Watertown building opens as temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary place for the homeless to stay has opened in Watertown. It comes a day after tarps were put up to shield homeless people living in tents at Butler Pavilion from the snowstorm. A building on Main Avenue, owned by developer PJ Simao, was...
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
George J. Csizmar, 96, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - George J. Csizmar, 96, longtime resident of Glenfield, died on Wednesday evening, at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient for a few days. George was born at the family home in Glenfield on December 13, 1925 the son of the late...
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
What’s it like out there? Check it out!
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling heavily in parts of the north country. In others, not so much. Watch the video for the contrast. Reporter Emily Griffin sent us video of what it looked like around 6:30 a.m. in Philadelphia. Snow was accumulating quickly. By contrast, also in...
Bonnie Sue Petrie, 77, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bonnie Sue Petrie, age 77 of Heuvelton NY will be held on Monday (November 21, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Schirmer officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Lake Cemetery (Brasie Corners). Calling hours...
Watertown’s Mayor Smith apologizes to residents: “We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours.”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the Watertown Mayor apologizing. Mayor Jeff Smith says although most main roads in the city are clear, the city has been having a hard time keeping side roads clean, but crews are getting to them.
Heavy snow slamming Watertown Friday
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — Heavy lake effect snow will cause bring whiteouts and extreme snowfall Friday. This will include the city of Watertown. Travel is strongly discouraged in Jefferson, Northern Lewis, and southwestern St. Lawrence County due to the intense snowfall. How much snow will we see Friday?. Snowfall...
Herkimer Resident fights against Scleroderma for 18 Years
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – First diagnosed with ILD in 2005 when he was 53, John Salamone Junior has been fighting against this disease with persistence and optimism. Now working as a Scleroderma ambassador, he talked to patients with similar lung diseases to help them keep their heads up while preventing further development.
