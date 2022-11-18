ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poolesville, MD

mymcmedia.org

Quarterfinal Playoff Scores Across the County

Eight Montgomery County high schools competed in the quarterfinal round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Only two of the eight teams, Damascus and Quince Orchard, won their matchups and will advance to the semifinals. Class 4A. Flowers 28, Paint Branch 0. Wise 51, Blair...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Game of the Week: Fairfax rolls over Lake Braddock

FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — In our Game of the Week, unbeaten Fairfax hosted Lake Braddock in the 6C Region semifinals. The Bruins were looking to avenge their loss to the Lions from back in October, however, Tony Rojas had other plans. The Penn State commit had three rushing touchdowns in the first half, […]
BURKE, VA
mocoshow.com

MoCo Native Maury Povich to be Inducted Into The Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Tonight

Maury Povich will be inducted into the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame tonight at tonight’s Dinner of Champions that will take place at the Bender JCC in Rockville. Povich is a five-time Woodmont Country Club match and medal play champion on the golf course, maintaining his 2.1-Handicap. He began his successful broadcasting career as a sports radio producer for the Washington Senators alongside Bob Wolff during the summers of 1955-61, which turned into a sports, news and daytime talk show career spanning 67 years.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

'They need to experience this good opportunity' | DC football team needs help getting to championships

WASHINGTON — For the past year, the Rosedale Tigers “6U” Checkboyz have dashed their way past the competition, finishing the season undefeated. Now, they have another goal in mind: playing in the National Youth Football Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida on Dec. 3. But to make it happen, the team needs $8,000, and they're reaching out to the community for help.
WASHINGTON, DC
Scarlet Nation

Nearly Despondent Hoyas Hammered

While Georgetown was surrendering their 10 point lead via a 28-4 Loyola Marymount game sealing run, there seemed to be Hoya despondency, maybe even futility. As commentator Renee Montgomery said afterward, G'Town seemed locked into "an uphill battle". Observers actually in the Montego Bay, Jamaica gym hosting this year's Jersey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pressboxonline.com

Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s First Three Games

The Maryland men’s basketball team is undefeated through head coach Kevin Willard’s first three games with the program. Maryland dominated its first three nonconference matchups (Niagara, Western Carolina and Binghamton) and seemed to build more chemistry with each game. The schedule now becomes more difficult, with a game against Saint Louis (Nov. 19) next on the docket.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar

On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
sancerresatsunset.com

Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is a block-sized behemoth that hosts around 200 music and sports events annually and has transformed its formerly dull and downtrodden neighborhood to a hopping hotspot for locals and tourists alike. It is the home stadium of the Washington Capitals hockey team and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Westfield Montgomery Mall Abuzz for Holiday Concert

Westfield Montgomery mall was packed to the rafters for a holiday kickoff concert Sunday featuring The Maryland Youth Ballet, a string quartet, a tribute band, and the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents. The event was hosted by popular TV host and actor Mario Lopez. And oh yeah, Santa Claus showed up at the end of the concert to officially ring in the holiday season.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
wfmynews2.com

Family of teen shot at a Maryland high school sues school district

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Wings Now Open

Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses

There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

