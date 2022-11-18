Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
theblackandwhite.net
Girls soccer defeats Quince Orchard 2–0, wins second consecutive state championship
The girls soccer team (16–1) took home the Maryland 4A state championship for the second consecutive year on Saturday night at Loyola University of Maryland, beating the Quince Orchard Cougars (14–4) 2–0. With a chance to claim back-to-back state titles and a fourth since 2013, the Vikes...
mymcmedia.org
Quarterfinal Playoff Scores Across the County
Eight Montgomery County high schools competed in the quarterfinal round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Only two of the eight teams, Damascus and Quince Orchard, won their matchups and will advance to the semifinals. Class 4A. Flowers 28, Paint Branch 0. Wise 51, Blair...
Game of the Week: Fairfax rolls over Lake Braddock
FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — In our Game of the Week, unbeaten Fairfax hosted Lake Braddock in the 6C Region semifinals. The Bruins were looking to avenge their loss to the Lions from back in October, however, Tony Rojas had other plans. The Penn State commit had three rushing touchdowns in the first half, […]
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native Maury Povich to be Inducted Into The Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Tonight
Maury Povich will be inducted into the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame tonight at tonight’s Dinner of Champions that will take place at the Bender JCC in Rockville. Povich is a five-time Woodmont Country Club match and medal play champion on the golf course, maintaining his 2.1-Handicap. He began his successful broadcasting career as a sports radio producer for the Washington Senators alongside Bob Wolff during the summers of 1955-61, which turned into a sports, news and daytime talk show career spanning 67 years.
'They need to experience this good opportunity' | DC football team needs help getting to championships
WASHINGTON — For the past year, the Rosedale Tigers “6U” Checkboyz have dashed their way past the competition, finishing the season undefeated. Now, they have another goal in mind: playing in the National Youth Football Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida on Dec. 3. But to make it happen, the team needs $8,000, and they're reaching out to the community for help.
Scarlet Nation
Nearly Despondent Hoyas Hammered
While Georgetown was surrendering their 10 point lead via a 28-4 Loyola Marymount game sealing run, there seemed to be Hoya despondency, maybe even futility. As commentator Renee Montgomery said afterward, G'Town seemed locked into "an uphill battle". Observers actually in the Montego Bay, Jamaica gym hosting this year's Jersey...
pressboxonline.com
Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s First Three Games
The Maryland men’s basketball team is undefeated through head coach Kevin Willard’s first three games with the program. Maryland dominated its first three nonconference matchups (Niagara, Western Carolina and Binghamton) and seemed to build more chemistry with each game. The schedule now becomes more difficult, with a game against Saint Louis (Nov. 19) next on the docket.
mocoshow.com
Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar
On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
sancerresatsunset.com
Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
The Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is a block-sized behemoth that hosts around 200 music and sports events annually and has transformed its formerly dull and downtrodden neighborhood to a hopping hotspot for locals and tourists alike. It is the home stadium of the Washington Capitals hockey team and...
Wbaltv.com
Charles County students, staff revive teacher after heart attack
WALDORF, Md. — A Charles County teacher's life lesson not to give up may have saved his life. Frank Holiday's students are inspired by his lessons in welding class at North Point High School in Waldorf. "He doesn't sugarcoat stuff. He tells us the truth about life," said Kayden...
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
mymcmedia.org
Westfield Montgomery Mall Abuzz for Holiday Concert
Westfield Montgomery mall was packed to the rafters for a holiday kickoff concert Sunday featuring The Maryland Youth Ballet, a string quartet, a tribute band, and the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents. The event was hosted by popular TV host and actor Mario Lopez. And oh yeah, Santa Claus showed up at the end of the concert to officially ring in the holiday season.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
wfmynews2.com
Family of teen shot at a Maryland high school sues school district
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The family of a high school student shot inside his school bathroom in January is suing Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for alleged negligence. DeAndre Thomas, now 16, was shot in a bathroom stall at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Rockville by his classmate Steven Alston on Jan. 21, while surrounded by a group of teenagers. He spent months recovering in the hospital, undergoing 10 surgeries, and only recently returned to school.
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Wings Now Open
Silver Spring Wings at 11335 Elkin Street (former site of El Rinconcito Catracho) in the Wheaton Urban District is now open for carry out and delivery. The menu features chicken wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, fried rice, potato wedges, coleslaw, fresh lemonade, strawberry shortcake, and double fudge brownies. The restaurant is also expected to eventually share a space with its sister brand, District Teriyaki.
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
LIST: Here are the bars, restaurants in DC approved to serve alcohol longer during the World Cup
WASHINGTON — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and bars and restaurants all over Washington D.C. have got you covered – even outside regular hours. Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
National Park Service funding will protect Civil War battlefield in West Virginia
The National Park Service announced on Friday that it has awarded $1.9 million to preserve more than 200 acres of Civil War battlefield, including in West Virginia.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Family Celebrates the Holidays and Tradition With Extravagant Light Display
The Salgado family of Germantown has had a Christmas light display as far back as they can remember. The incredible display includes giant lighted arches, over 25 inflatables characters, a 20ft snowman, thousands of lights, an animatronic Santa, and more. They call it the Salgado Family Christmas Display, and it’s...
dcnewsnow.com
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
