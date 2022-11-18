ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Were Photographed Hugging Amid Dating Reports

It didn't take long for paparazzi to capture the first shots of Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's new alleged romance. Ratajkowski and Davidson appeared hugging in photos taken of the two out in New York City last night. According to TMZ, Davidson drove to Ratajkowski's West Village apartment to pick her up in his car but left when he spotted paparazzi there. Ratajkowski instead took a rideshare to Brooklyn, where they were photographed meeting in a building there, potentially Davidson's place, TMZ noted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Makes His 1st Onscreen Appearance on ‘The Kardashians’ Amid Speculation That He Was Cut Out After Kim Kardashian Split

There he is! After fans grew concerned that Pete Davidson would be cut out of Kim Kardashian's Hulu series following their split, the comedian made his first official onscreen appearance. During a new episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 17, Pete, 29, was seen by his then-girlfriend's side at the 2022 Met […]
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Have Gone Out ‘A Few Times’: Their Romance ‘Is Still Very New’ (Exclusive)

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson have been spending time together in recent weeks and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they first met in the Spring of 2021, when he was shooting the slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. The movie was executive produced by Emily’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35, and according to our insider, the “My Body” author, 31, spent a lot of time hanging out on-set during the shoot, which is where she crossed paths with the 29-year-old SNL alum. “Pete and Emily first met when Sebastian and Pete were working on ‘Bodies’ together. It was not strange to see Emily visit Sebastian on set. Pete would make everyone in the film and behind the scenes laugh and it became very familial,” shared the source.
Indy100

A brief history of all of Pete Davidson’s exes

At just 28 years old, comedian, actor and former SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high-profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies' men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy