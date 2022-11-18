INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana woman was sentenced Wednesday for multiple cases of bank fraud and identity theft. According to a news release, court documents say Stephanie Wells, 37, from Jasonville, Indiana was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identify theft. Wells was also ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.

