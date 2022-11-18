ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
TheStreet

Bitcoin Billionaire Saylor Blasts "Corrupt Crypto-Bank" FTX

The earthquake caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to reverberate in the industry. Major players are still trying to figure out how a company valued at $32 billion in February could have gone down in just days. While awaiting the conclusions of the investigations by regulators...
Gizmodo

Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing

Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
bitcoinist.com

FTX Downfall Probably Sparked By The Collapse Of Terra, Report Reveals

In his first court filing, new FTX CEO and bankruptcy trustee John Ray III revealed yesterday an even greater extent of the fraud and chaos behind the collapse. “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” Ray said in the filing.
Gizmodo

Another Crypto Company Is Going Broke Because of FTX

FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange that mismanaged customer funds and can’t account for billions in assets, is currently imploding like a dying sun. The wave of financial destruction wrought by the meltdown now threatens to swallow other companies that did business with it, and the latest victim is BlockFi, one of the most well-known decentralized lenders in the crypto sphere.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Coinbase, Robinhood Fall

Coinbase and Robinhood, two other exchanges that sell cryptocurrencies, saw their shares fall on Wednesday as the collapse of FTX impacted smaller competitors. Shares of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report fell by as much as 12.77% on Wednesday while Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, a brokerage that also sells stocks declined by 7.49%.

