'Fleishman is in Trouble' stars Adam Brody, Lizzie Caplan, showrunner Taffy Brodesser-Akner discuss Hulu series | Streamed & Screened podcast

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
Disney: Bob Iger returns as CEO as Bob Chapek exits
Disney has reappointed Bob Iger as its chief executive in a surprise decision as the entertainment company ousted his hand-picked replacement, Bob Chapek, after less than three years in the job. Iger retired from leading Disney in 2020, after delaying his exit several times to guide the company through the...
