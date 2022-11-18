Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
What channel is England vs Iran on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group B game on TV from Qatar
Day Two at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees the first of the leading contenders for glory enter the action, as England face Iran in Group B. The Three Lions' charge to the semifinals and final in their last two major tournaments has raised expectations for a young squad nearing maturity.
When is France vs Australia at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time, odds
France head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup facing an ever-growing injury crisis in Qatar, as Didier Deschamps battles to defend their title from four years ago. Les Bleus' plans have been hit by a string of key absences prior to the tournament, with 2018 heroes Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante among those missing, and Real Madrid hotshot Karim Benzema the latest star to pull out due to injury.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis bow out of ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have been eliminated from the doubles draw of the ATP Finals. The Special Ks lost their final group stage match to Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić in straight sets, falling 7-6(4) 7-6(4). The result follows a stunning comeback victory in their second match,...
World Cup predictions, best bets today: Betting tips, expert picks for Monday, November 21
With the opening of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the rear view mirror, the real meat of the tournament begins, as fans are treated to three matches today, plus four matches per day the rest of the group stage. The first full day features the other leg of Group...
Explaining Ecuador offside goal vs Qatar: La Tri have opening strike of World Cup 2022 ruled out by VAR
Just three minutes into the opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ecuador appeared to have gone in front, shocking home fans as host nation Qatar seemed to be trailing already. Had Enner Valencia's strike counted, multiple sources suggested it would have been the fastest goal ever in a...
Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race 2022: When is it, fleet, past winners, how to watch
The annual Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race is quickly approaching, in what is a Boxing Day tradition for many Australians (if you're not into cricket, that is). After taking out the 2021 edition, Black Jack has returned to defend its line honours. But could we see a new winner this year?. The...
Ireland vs. Australia result, highlights and analysis as hosts win tightly-fought game over Wallabies
The Aviva Stadium in Dublin bore witness to a test match between Ireland and Australia that would best be described as a 'slog'. With just 23 points scored during the entire game, the two sides played out a gripping, but not particularly pretty encounter, which was won late on from the boot of Ross Byrne, who was drafted in to the Ireland squad just minutes ahead of kick-off.
World Cup 2022 standings: Live updated table, points for every group in Qatar
Barring surprises, the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage should be tightly contested until the final matchday, with most groups appearing evenly balanced on paper. If teams are tied on points in their group — three for a win, one for a draw, and none for a loss — then the following tiebreakers will be used, as outlined in the official tournament rules (page 21):
Jones' expectation from the 'don't like getting beaten' Springboks
Eddie Jones has outlined precisely what he expects his England team to be confronted by next Saturday in London when the curtain falls on their four-game Autumn Nations Series with the final match versus the Springboks. South Africa will arrive at Twickenham having endured a tough November period, narrow defeats...
World Cup 2022 matches today: Updated FIFA fixtures, games schedule for Monday, November 21
The opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was done and dusted in the opening half and there was little suspense as Ecuador dispatched of host nation Qatar 2-0 in the inaugural match behind two goals from Enner Valencia. Fans will be hoping for matches that are a bit...
Mexico vs. Poland prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022
Mexico will have to put their pre-World Cup struggles behind them and push forward into the main event as they begin their adventure in Qatar with a matchup against Robert Lewandowski and Poland. El Tri have been below standards for some time now, leading to pressure on head coach Gerardo...
How to watch USA vs. Wales: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Eight years, four months, and 20 days. That's how long it has been since the United States men's national team last played in the World Cup. Now, finally, the wait is over. The Americans make their long-awaited return to soccer's biggest stage as they begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Monday. The opponents? Gareth Bale and the Dragons of Wales.
Qatar vs Ecuador final score, result: World Cup off and running as Valencia double downs sorry hosts
Enner Valencia scored a first-half double as Ecuador overwhelmed hosts Qatar on their way to a routine 2-0 win in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Valencia had an early header ruled out for a marginal offside call against teammate Michael Estrada, via a questionable VAR review, but he did not have to wait long to celebrate after winning and coolly converting a 16th-minute penalty.
'Like a shotgun': Tongan eruption is largest ever recorded
A deadly volcanic eruption near Tonga in January was the largest ever recorded with modern equipment, a New Zealand-led team of scientists revealed Monday. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption rivals the infamous Krakatoa disaster which killed tens of thousands in Indonesia in 1883 before the invention of modern measuring equipment.
'We suffered a lot' - Vinicius claims opponents went 'too far' with 'dirty tackles' ahead of World Cup
Brazil star Vinicius Junior feared he would miss the World Cup with injury because opponents targeted him with harder tackles ahead of the tournament. WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid winger is the most-fouled player in La Liga this season but he believes the tackles became more harsh in an attempt to injure him and team-mate Rodrygo and damage Brazil's chances in Qatar this year.
