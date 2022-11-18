The Gray-Duarte congressional race is a toss-up. Who is ahead in the California district?

The ping-pong race between Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, and farmer John Duarte, a Modesto Republican, in California’s 13th Congressional District remains in toss-up territory following Friday’s election returns.

This midterm election could take weeks to call. Still, people across the country are watching closely — first seeing Gray lead on election night, then Duarte staying ahead for a week, then Gray taking over, and later Duarte taking it back — wondering whether this district will add to a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Duarte, 56, led with 50.3% of the votes, just six-tenths above Gray, 45, according to the Associated Press on Friday night. Just less than 870 votes separate them with almost 95% of the votes counted.

As of Friday evening, the GOP was projected to take the House with at least 218 seats . Democrats were expected to hold at least 212. Five races, including this one, had yet to be called.

A win for Duarte strengthens the Republican majority. A win for Gray makes it more difficult for GOP-led legislation to pass, forcing the party to vote in one block before the bills are likely struck down by the Democratic Senate or president.

Both candidates have similar priorities, water access and affordability being the big ones.

California’s new 13th Congressional District, formed through the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries known as redistricting, covers all of Merced County in a stretch from Lathrop past Coalinga. It includes half of Modesto and Turlock to the east.

Gray has represented much of the area in the Assembly since 2012. A moderate Democrat and self-proclaimed “radical centrist,” he fought for the creation of a medical school program at UC Merced and for water access for Valley farmers and families.

Duarte, who owns Duarte Nursery in Hughson, has similarly argued for more water for Valley residents. He touts that, increasing American drilling and curbing high prices as his priorities.

Two of the other uncalled races are in California. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, was outpacing Dr. Kermit Jones, a Democrat, in California’s 3rd Congressional District, election returns Friday showed. Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, led Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in the 22nd .