ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Dozens of families come out to celebrate Hastings Celebration of Lights

HASTINGS, NEB. — Central Nebraska families came out to celebrate the over 30-year Celebration of Lights in downtown Hastings Thursday. The temps were low but families brought the warmth of the holiday spirit. “We come to the lights every year here in Hastings, where we have for the past...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Railside Christmas lights up downtown Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Downtown Grand Island is aglow as festoon lights brings holiday cheer. The community hosted Railside Christmas, an event featuring new things for GI and some old. Cold weather, Santa Claus, and Christmas lights, old traditions and some new additions are happening at this year's Railside...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet of the Week: Joby

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: World Lung Cancer Awareness Month

AXTELL, Neb. — November is World Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and this year the emphasis is on early detection. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers told us more on First at Five.
AXTELL, NE
foxnebraska.com

Passenger in vehicle involved in pursuit dies, driver not seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A North Platte woman died after the vehicle she was in crashed during a pursuit with authorities. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings man charged in Landmark Implement fire pleads not guilty

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man charged in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement earlier this year has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, on Thursday, Mitchell Linder, 31, entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Parkview Christian wins D6 State Championship

Parkview Christian capped off an incredible season winning the D6 state championship cruising to a 50-25 win over Pawnee City on Friday at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns leading the way for the Patriots who became the first Lincoln High School to win a NSAA State football title since 2011.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK seasons comes to an end falling to Concordia-St. Paul

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears rallied in the fourth set and hit .467 in the fifth to down 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-19, 22-25, 17-25, -21, -10) in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Friday evening in Wayne. CU (27-5) advances...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy