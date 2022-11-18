Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Dozens of families come out to celebrate Hastings Celebration of Lights
HASTINGS, NEB. — Central Nebraska families came out to celebrate the over 30-year Celebration of Lights in downtown Hastings Thursday. The temps were low but families brought the warmth of the holiday spirit. “We come to the lights every year here in Hastings, where we have for the past...
foxnebraska.com
Railside Christmas lights up downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Downtown Grand Island is aglow as festoon lights brings holiday cheer. The community hosted Railside Christmas, an event featuring new things for GI and some old. Cold weather, Santa Claus, and Christmas lights, old traditions and some new additions are happening at this year's Railside...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Joby
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Joby at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there, my name is Joby! I am a handsome 7-year-old Boxer looking to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter for no fault of my own and I would really love to make my way back into a house soon! I am a very easygoing and laid-back guy! I would make the perfect dog for an older family or someone who loves sleeping all day as much as I do. I am house-trained and do a great job going potty outside. I do okay with other animals but I would really love a home where I am the only dog so I can spend my golden years relaxed. I am a very sweet old guy who wants nothing more than to finally find my forever family. If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the shelter and ask about me! I would love to meet you!"
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: World Lung Cancer Awareness Month
AXTELL, Neb. — November is World Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and this year the emphasis is on early detection. Dr. Aravind Menon from Two Rivers told us more on First at Five.
foxnebraska.com
GISH teachers explain the value of knowing how to speak Spanish with students
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Across Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS), there is a diverse student body with many Spanish speaking students and Spanish speaking teachers with diverse backgrounds. According to this year's numbers, the minority enrollment of GIPS is a little over 60% of the student body, most of...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island woman charged after allegedly scamming people out of thousands of dollars
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island woman faces charges after she allegedly scammed multiple people out of thousands of dollars. Constance Reimers, 65, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of conspiracy to commit theft by deception and one count of theft by deception. According to...
foxnebraska.com
Passenger in vehicle involved in pursuit dies, driver not seriously injured
YORK COUNTY, Neb. — A North Platte woman died after the vehicle she was in crashed during a pursuit with authorities. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings man charged in Landmark Implement fire pleads not guilty
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man charged in connection to a fire at Landmark Implement earlier this year has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, on Thursday, Mitchell Linder, 31, entered a written plea of not guilty to charges of second-degree arson and criminal mischief - more than $5,000.
foxnebraska.com
Hall County Sheriff's office warns of romance scams ahead of the holidays
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — After creating a Zoosk profile, authorities say Constance Reimers wasn’t looking for love but for cash and lots of it. Like the country song ‘Lookin for love in all the wrong places', a California man seems to do just that unknowingly at the hands of Constance Reimers.
foxnebraska.com
Parkview Christian wins D6 State Championship
Parkview Christian capped off an incredible season winning the D6 state championship cruising to a 50-25 win over Pawnee City on Friday at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns leading the way for the Patriots who became the first Lincoln High School to win a NSAA State football title since 2011.
foxnebraska.com
UNK seasons comes to an end falling to Concordia-St. Paul
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears rallied in the fourth set and hit .467 in the fifth to down 13th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-19, 22-25, 17-25, -21, -10) in an NCAA Tournament first-round match Friday evening in Wayne. CU (27-5) advances...
Comments / 0