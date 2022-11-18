Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Related
No. 10 Creighton, No. 23 Texas Tech clash in Maui Invitational
Something has to give as two undefeated teams, No. 10 Creighton and No. 23 Texas Tech, square off on Monday
KSNB Local4
Huskers bitten by Bulldogs
DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
anonymouseagle.com
#16 Marquette Sweeps #11 Creighton To Win The Big East Regular Season Title!
I like to deal in facts around here, and this is a fact: #16 ranked Marquette volleyball swept #11 Creighton — 25-119, 25-19, 25-21 — on Saturday night to secure the program’s second straight Big East regular season title. Here’s another fact: This is the first time...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
Nebraska Recruiting: Visitors for Wisconsin game
A quick look at some of the visitors on the sidelines before Nebraska's Senior Day game with Wisconsin, including several offered 2024 prospects and several 2023 commits.
Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury
Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
Report Card: Another collapse in Lincoln
Given the opportunity to close out a game Nebraska couldn’t do it on either side of the ball, wasting a strong effort overall and losing to Wisconsin again 15-14. Nebraska was led in rushing by quarterback Casey Thompson who amassed 53 yards on scrambles throughout the game – 33 rushing yards when you count the sack losses. The offensive line was abysmal throughout and more often than not Thompson was pushed off spots and forced to run. Anthony Grant finished with 29 yards, but the running back had 16 carries. He struggled to find much room to run and compounded issues by trying to get to the sidelines against a strong spill defense. Rush offense: F.
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
fightsports.tv
David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’
Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
Omaha man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
thereader.com
No Nitrate Police: State and Local Regulators Can’t, or Won’t, Stop Our Drinking Water from Getting Worse
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story was originally published in Flatwater Free Press. The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He...
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
Comments / 0