Springfield, MO

KSNB Local4

Huskers bitten by Bulldogs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
LINCOLN, NE
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Spun

Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury

Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Report Card: Another collapse in Lincoln

Given the opportunity to close out a game Nebraska couldn’t do it on either side of the ball, wasting a strong effort overall and losing to Wisconsin again 15-14. Nebraska was led in rushing by quarterback Casey Thompson who amassed 53 yards on scrambles throughout the game – 33 rushing yards when you count the sack losses. The offensive line was abysmal throughout and more often than not Thompson was pushed off spots and forced to run. Anthony Grant finished with 29 yards, but the running back had 16 carries. He struggled to find much room to run and compounded issues by trying to get to the sidelines against a strong spill defense. Rush offense: F.
LINCOLN, NE
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12

Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
LINCOLN, NE
fightsports.tv

David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’

Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE

