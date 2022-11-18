ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials spoke about an upcoming deadline at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday. Representatives from the airport, TSA, NYS DMV, and Tompkins County reminding travelers that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act begins next year. If you want to travel by plane, a standard license or non-driver ID won’t be enough to get you past security this May. All travelers 18 and up will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport by May 3rd, 2023. NYS DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder encouraged all to upgrade as soon as possible.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO