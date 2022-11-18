ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Big Frog 104

Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York

Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Residents Take Home a Piece of IBM History

At the old IBM Country Club, brick from the historic Crocker Homestead were available for community members to take home. The parking lot started filling up well before the official 11 a.m. start time, with lines down the street to park. Residents sifted through, finding the perfect, sharing stories and...
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees is back!

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees event is back for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 Pandemic. Until 8 p.m., guests can watch live glassmaking with Cat Burns from Netflix’s ‘Blown Away’ and enjoy live music with the Zac Brown Tribute Band. “I’m so excited to invite […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Crystal Chords prepares for holiday season

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A local a cappella group has been recognized internationally and is now preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Crystal Chords recently returned from international competition with Harmony Inc. and was recognized in multiple categories, even showing off the medal they won. “We’re very excited,” says Jo Barlow the chapter president. Director Chris […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

DMV: Travelers must get REAL ID by May

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials spoke about an upcoming deadline at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday. Representatives from the airport, TSA, NYS DMV, and Tompkins County reminding travelers that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act begins next year. If you want to travel by plane, a standard license or non-driver ID won’t be enough to get you past security this May. All travelers 18 and up will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport by May 3rd, 2023. NYS DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder encouraged all to upgrade as soon as possible.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Big Flats Town Supervisor, board member leaving at the end of 2022

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Leadership in the Town of Big Flats will undergo some changes at the end of the year after the Town Supervisor announced he’ll be stepping down. Big Flats Supervisor Ed Fairbrother told 18 News that he would step down from his role at the end of 2022. Current town council […]
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York.

