Horses Removed from Ross Park Carousel for Restoration Project
Several dozen horses have departed Binghamton as part of a long-delayed carousel restoration and relocation project at Ross Park. Businessman George F. Johnson gave the carousel to the city in 1919. It's been a fixture in the South Side park ever since. Binghamton officials have been working to develop a...
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
Roberson Museum in Binghamton Welcomes Visitors Home for the Holidays
A decades-old holiday tradition in Binghamton is open and ready to greet families. Roberson Museum’s Home for the Holidays opened November 17 and will continue through January 6 with the Roberson mansion and museum open 7-days a week and with extended hours. There are trees and rooms throughout the...
Residents Take Home a Piece of IBM History
At the old IBM Country Club, brick from the historic Crocker Homestead were available for community members to take home. The parking lot started filling up well before the official 11 a.m. start time, with lines down the street to park. Residents sifted through, finding the perfect, sharing stories and...
It’s business as usual at historic Cazenovia inn/restaurant as it fails to sell at auction
Cazenovia, N.Y. — The Lincklaen House, the landmark inn and restaurant in the heart of Cazenovia, will continue to operate as usual under its current owner after it failed to find a buyer at an auction this week. The Lincklaen House boutique hotel and its three dining venues at...
House of the Week: Couple had ‘a blast’ building their new log cabin near Hamilton
HAMILTON, N.Y. – In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse. They were looking for property to build on, something a little bit closer to nature where they could enjoy all four seasons of Central New York.
Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees is back!
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass 2300 Degrees event is back for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 Pandemic. Until 8 p.m., guests can watch live glassmaking with Cat Burns from Netflix’s ‘Blown Away’ and enjoy live music with the Zac Brown Tribute Band. “I’m so excited to invite […]
Tioga Cemetery announces it will become an official location for the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently announced that Tioga County Cemetery in Owego, N.Y. would be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the First year that the cemetery will participate in this national program. Wreaths Across America started as...
After dumping several feet across the North Country, heavy lake effect snow shifts south Sunday
After more than 5 feet of lake effect snow fell across parts of the North Country from Friday night to Saturday night, the lake effect snow is expected to shift south across parts of Oswego and Oneida counties during the day Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, Watertown picked...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at M-E High School
Tomorrow, the Maine-Endwell Class of 2023 is presenting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crystal Chords prepares for holiday season
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A local a cappella group has been recognized internationally and is now preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Crystal Chords recently returned from international competition with Harmony Inc. and was recognized in multiple categories, even showing off the medal they won. “We’re very excited,” says Jo Barlow the chapter president. Director Chris […]
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
From Burro to Bearcat: Why The Old Binghamton Mascot Suddenly Got The Boot
Do you remember when Binghamton University was called SUNY Binghamton, or SUNY-B for short? It was hard to get used to the name change when the college was changed to Binghamton University. Personally, I prefer to refer to the college by that name or simply BU. If you have lived...
DMV: Travelers must get REAL ID by May
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials spoke about an upcoming deadline at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday. Representatives from the airport, TSA, NYS DMV, and Tompkins County reminding travelers that enforcement of the federal REAL ID Act begins next year. If you want to travel by plane, a standard license or non-driver ID won’t be enough to get you past security this May. All travelers 18 and up will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport by May 3rd, 2023. NYS DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder encouraged all to upgrade as soon as possible.
4 bear cubs killed in New Jersey, Chemung Co. Sheriff: 'It's illegal in NYS'
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A community in New Jersey is outraged over the recent killing of 4 bear cubs. The cubs and their mother were at a state park in New Jersey when this happened. I spoke to Sheriff Bill Schrom to find out if this is illegal in New York state and what charges could an individual face.
Big Flats Town Supervisor, board member leaving at the end of 2022
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Leadership in the Town of Big Flats will undergo some changes at the end of the year after the Town Supervisor announced he’ll be stepping down. Big Flats Supervisor Ed Fairbrother told 18 News that he would step down from his role at the end of 2022. Current town council […]
Road Trip: Brookfield chocolate factory, craft shop offers unique holiday gift ideas
In this week's Road Trip Close to Home, News 12 photojournalist Lori Golias takes us to Brookfield, where visitors are guaranteed to find or make the perfect holiday gift.
