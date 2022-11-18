ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden to light up for holiday lights festival

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will kick off Friday, Dec. 2, showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display. The evening festival will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
BUELLTON, CA
syvnews.com

SYV Chorale to present holiday concert, 'And Peace on Earth'

The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang. Under the direction of new Chorale Artistic Director David Torres, the concert...
SOLVANG, CA
sitelinesb.com

Happy Cat Café to Open on the Santa Barbara Waterfront

••• Speaking of We Want the Funk, it continues to be open for family-and-friends service, but “this Saturday and Sunday, 4-10 p.m., anyone can come. We are still doing a limited menu ‘pop-up’ style. Should open for good on Friday, November 25, for lunch and dinner.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

‘Twist of Fate’ decision pays off for Rhonda’s Relics antique mall

‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Roses & Raspberries: Kudos to election workers, Teacher of the Year and turkey donors

We open this week’s news recap with a bouquet of condolence movie passes to theater-goers now mourning the loss of yet another movie venue on the Central Coast. With no advance notice, Santa Maria’s 10-screen Edwards Cinemas shuttered last week, its popcorn poppers and soda dispensers moved out of sight, an array of theater memorabilia strewn across the lobby floor.
SANTA MARIA, CA
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Santa Barbara: 7 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

Are you planning to visit Santa Barbara and aren’t sure where to start? Don’t stress. It can be overwhelming to decide where to stay in Santa Barbara; there are many Santa Barbara hotels that are comfortable, luxurious, and prime locations for outdoor adventures, wineries, shopping, and exploring the area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy