Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden to light up for holiday lights festival
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will kick off Friday, Dec. 2, showcasing thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display. The evening festival will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
Santa Ynez Valley libraries offering holiday events, posting updated schedules
Solvang Library's "Holiday Hallway Booksale" kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring an assortment of books, DVDs, and audio for sale at the hallway lobby. Sale tables will be refreshed daily, library staff say. An ongoing program through November includes a free...
Los Alamos resident launches 3-day festival benefitting local women and families in crisis
Los Alamos nonprofit Build Her Empire will host its inaugural community fundraising event, Los Alamos Flea, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Dec. 2 to 4 to benefit women and families in need around the Santa Ynez Valley. The three-day festival will feature thrift shopping, live music, guest speakers, book signings,...
Santa Maria to host pumpkin smashing event on Sunday
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is partnering with the Recreation and Parks Department to host a Pumpkin Smashing Event on Sunday, November 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.
SYV Chorale to present holiday concert, 'And Peace on Earth'
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang. Under the direction of new Chorale Artistic Director David Torres, the concert...
Injured Mountain Biker Airlifted from Tunnel Trail Above Santa Barbara
An injured mountain biker was rescued Sunday after crashing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. to the incident on the Tunnel Trail above Mission Canyon. The...
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
The City of Lompoc launches LED Light Exchange Program to help conserve energy
LOMPOC, Calif.- For the second year in a row the city has a Christmas Light Exchange Program. Lompoc electric customers can bring up to five old holiday light strings to the Lompoc Civic Center Plaza and exchange them for new LED lights. The post The City of Lompoc launches LED Light Exchange Program to help conserve energy appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cold nights, warmer days through Thanksgiving weekend | Central Coast Weather Report
This week will resemble last week's weather as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cool and crisp mornings, mild afternoons, and dry conditions through the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
SLO trails closed after mountain lion sightings. Here’s where the big cats were seen
Biking and hiking spots are affected, according to the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department.
Happy Cat Café to Open on the Santa Barbara Waterfront
••• Speaking of We Want the Funk, it continues to be open for family-and-friends service, but “this Saturday and Sunday, 4-10 p.m., anyone can come. We are still doing a limited menu ‘pop-up’ style. Should open for good on Friday, November 25, for lunch and dinner.”
'A sense of community': Solvang Senior Center sets membership goal to have every senior join in 2023
The Solvang Senior Center is setting a goal to expand its membership to include every local senior citizen in an effort to fortify community and combat social isolation often experienced by the senior population. “Some seniors in our community see very few people except when they come to the Center,”...
‘Twist of Fate’ decision pays off for Rhonda’s Relics antique mall
‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Roses & Raspberries: Kudos to election workers, Teacher of the Year and turkey donors
We open this week’s news recap with a bouquet of condolence movie passes to theater-goers now mourning the loss of yet another movie venue on the Central Coast. With no advance notice, Santa Maria’s 10-screen Edwards Cinemas shuttered last week, its popcorn poppers and soda dispensers moved out of sight, an array of theater memorabilia strewn across the lobby floor.
Where to Stay in Santa Barbara: 7 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Are you planning to visit Santa Barbara and aren’t sure where to start? Don’t stress. It can be overwhelming to decide where to stay in Santa Barbara; there are many Santa Barbara hotels that are comfortable, luxurious, and prime locations for outdoor adventures, wineries, shopping, and exploring the area.
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night
A spooky adult paranormal-themed circus trope visited our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team before their opening night. The post Paranormal Cirque II visits News Channel 3-12 ahead of opening night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Old Edwards Cinemas in Santa Maria shuts its doors
Almost a full year after Santa Maria's Hi-Way drive-in movie theater closed for good, another cinema in town will no longer be showing movies on the big screen.
