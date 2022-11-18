ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries

CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

A weekend chill with a side of haze

Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Jaxon is being nominated for the academic strides he is currently making towards our school goals. Jaxon may have a piece of the old west in his heart, with his love of riding horses, the movie Tombstone, and his ideal wardrobe from Ariat. He is on top of his learning and consistently maintains a positive attitude. He works hard at everything he does, whether that’s a summer job on a farm, building projects in the shop, or hunting and fishing with his family. Not sure how he does it, but manages to find a bit of free time to snag a burger at Ponderosa. Jaxon is able to do all of this plus balance academics, student government, and athletics with ease. Congratulations Jaxon!
CEDAR CITY, UT

