Jaxon is being nominated for the academic strides he is currently making towards our school goals. Jaxon may have a piece of the old west in his heart, with his love of riding horses, the movie Tombstone, and his ideal wardrobe from Ariat. He is on top of his learning and consistently maintains a positive attitude. He works hard at everything he does, whether that’s a summer job on a farm, building projects in the shop, or hunting and fishing with his family. Not sure how he does it, but manages to find a bit of free time to snag a burger at Ponderosa. Jaxon is able to do all of this plus balance academics, student government, and athletics with ease. Congratulations Jaxon!

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO