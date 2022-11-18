Read full article on original website
KUTV
Suspect arrested after fleeing scene of family fight, ramming into St. George police car
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — One police cruiser was damaged and two officers sustained minor injuries during a chase and search for a suspect wanted on multiple charges in St. George. Officers from the St. George Police Department were called out to a family fight in a townhome complex...
ksl.com
Treatment center employee sentenced to jail, probation in assault of teen client
CEDAR CITY — A former residential treatment center employee has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault one of the residents. Kylar Fredrick Williams, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to attempted forcible sexual abuse, a...
kslnewsradio.com
Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries
CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
A weekend chill with a side of haze
Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
etvnews.com
Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week
Jaxon is being nominated for the academic strides he is currently making towards our school goals. Jaxon may have a piece of the old west in his heart, with his love of riding horses, the movie Tombstone, and his ideal wardrobe from Ariat. He is on top of his learning and consistently maintains a positive attitude. He works hard at everything he does, whether that’s a summer job on a farm, building projects in the shop, or hunting and fishing with his family. Not sure how he does it, but manages to find a bit of free time to snag a burger at Ponderosa. Jaxon is able to do all of this plus balance academics, student government, and athletics with ease. Congratulations Jaxon!
