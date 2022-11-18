ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Father found, arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old daughter

El Cerrito, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch on Highway 4. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the...
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

'Our family is not going to stop until we get justice': Loved ones still search for answers after deadly Stockton stabbing

STOCKTON, Calif. — More than one week after the stabbing death of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya in Stockton, her family is still searching for answers about what happened. Stockton police said a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle on the morning of Nov. 10, near Sikh Temple and Fourth streets. The San Joaquin County medical examiner confirmed with KCRA 3 that the identity of that woman was Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove

Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning.  Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

Pirates of the Caribbean type shotgun seized, one arrested

STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — A Pirates of the Caribbean-style short-barrel shotgun was seized during a burglary investigation where one man was arrested in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East Lafayette St. early Friday morning. There was no Jack Sparrow here but 30-year-old Jason...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

9-year-old missing in El Cerrito after visit with father

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Royale Gant, who went missing on Nov. 15, ECPD said in statement Friday. Royale was last seen with her biological father Dupree Gant. Gant is described as a 39-year-old African American man, 6’3″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. […]
EL CERRITO, CA
