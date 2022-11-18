Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Related
Father found, arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old daughter
El Cerrito, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was […]
Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered
The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch on Highway 4. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the...
KCRA.com
'Our family is not going to stop until we get justice': Loved ones still search for answers after deadly Stockton stabbing
STOCKTON, Calif. — More than one week after the stabbing death of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya in Stockton, her family is still searching for answers about what happened. Stockton police said a woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the backseat of a vehicle on the morning of Nov. 10, near Sikh Temple and Fourth streets. The San Joaquin County medical examiner confirmed with KCRA 3 that the identity of that woman was Tafoya.
Deputies seek whereabouts of at-risk man who went missing in Vintage Park area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to track down the whereabouts of an at-risk missing man Sunday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kongmong Xiong. They described Xiong as having autism and the mental capacity of a three-year-old. He was last seen in the...
17-year-old identified as man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The identity of the man shot and killed at the Foxborough Apartments Nov. 11 has been identified. Aidan Wesley McGill, 17-years-old of Citrus Heights, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroners Office. He was shot during some sort of fight in the parking lot of...
USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
Trans Day of Remembrance event takes on deeper meaning after Colorado shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A deadly shooting attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs has sent shockwaves across the country, Sacramento included. In Sacramento’s Lavender District, a group lit candles in a vigil outside of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. The deadly shooting at Club Q claimed five...
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning. Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
KMPH.com
Pirates of the Caribbean type shotgun seized, one arrested
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — A Pirates of the Caribbean-style short-barrel shotgun was seized during a burglary investigation where one man was arrested in Stockton. The Stockton Police Department responded to the 1000 block of East Lafayette St. early Friday morning. There was no Jack Sparrow here but 30-year-old Jason...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
9-year-old missing in El Cerrito after visit with father
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is looking for 9-year-old Royale Gant, who went missing on Nov. 15, ECPD said in statement Friday. Royale was last seen with her biological father Dupree Gant. Gant is described as a 39-year-old African American man, 6’3″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. […]
KSBW.com
Hells Angels member wanted in connection to May homicide, San Joaquin sheriff says
A known member of the Hells Angels is wanted in connection for homicide after a bar brawl in May, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. Officials said in the early hours of May 1, Steven Buchan Jr., 45, was severely beaten and “left to die” outside a bar in Clements, a rural town in the county about 12 miles east of Lodi.
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 4