New York City, NY

Brooklyn Deli Times Square Officially Opens

Fireman Hospitality Group has opened a new Brooklyn Deli in Times Square (1501 Broadway, with the entrance on 43rd Street). It is the second Brooklyn Deli location in Manhattan; the other is located on Seventh Avenue opposite Carnegie Hall. The 3,460-square-feet eatery has 130 seats and serves New York comfort...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Places to Catch the World Cup Action in NYC

The Red Lion in Greenwich Village is showcasing all of the World Cup matches live with full sound, on multiple large screen TVs (3 projectors and 3 large screen TVs). The establishment will also have rotating flags outside the bar, which will help customers know exactly who is playing on a given day (e.g., if its England vs USA, The Red Lion will display both their flags outside the venue), along with World Cup inspired foods and special prizes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

