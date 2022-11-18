The Red Lion in Greenwich Village is showcasing all of the World Cup matches live with full sound, on multiple large screen TVs (3 projectors and 3 large screen TVs). The establishment will also have rotating flags outside the bar, which will help customers know exactly who is playing on a given day (e.g., if its England vs USA, The Red Lion will display both their flags outside the venue), along with World Cup inspired foods and special prizes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO