ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
LEAWOOD, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Five-year-old child dies, driver injured in crash on Highway 169

The highway patrol reports a woman was injured and a young child lost his life in a single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon in eastern Buchanan County three miles north of Gower. Thirty-three-year-old Alisha Martin of Gower was traveling south on Highway 169 when her car crossed the center of...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy