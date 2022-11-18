Read full article on original website
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KCTV 5
Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
KMBC.com
Independence couple charged after their 2-month-old died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains details some may find disturbing. Jackson County prosecutors have charged the parents of a baby with child abuse after the 10-week-old died from malnutrition. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Austen M. Taube Hack, 19, and Sarah...
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
KCTV 5
Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
MSHP trooper's vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit Saturday
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during a pursuit Saturday night.
KMBC.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
KCTV 5
Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
Kan. county to fund search of decades of police detective's cases
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of a Kansas county have pledged to find funding to help the local prosecutor's office search through decades of records connected to a former police detective who is accused of abusing Black women and girls. The Unified Government Commission voted Thursday to commit...
KC hit-and-run suspect shot at friends’ vehicle before Kansas arrest: officials
A 19-year-old Kansas City hit-and-run suspect is now accused of firing multiple times at a vehicle on a Linn County highway.
kttn.com
Five-year-old child dies, driver injured in crash on Highway 169
The highway patrol reports a woman was injured and a young child lost his life in a single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon in eastern Buchanan County three miles north of Gower. Thirty-three-year-old Alisha Martin of Gower was traveling south on Highway 169 when her car crossed the center of...
KAKE TV
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside Kansas courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
Kansas man indicted after leading law enforcement on high-speed motorcycle chase, tased 3 times
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KSNT) – A southeast Kansas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase across state lines in October. The U.S. Department of Justice reports Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, of Galena, Kansas, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in a […]
