Mansfield, OH

WKYC

Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
ELYRIA, OH
wtuz.com

Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma

PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Police Still Searching for Break-In Suspects

Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia Police Department detectives are still working to identify two suspects in multiple break-ins. The incidents occurred Tuesday morning between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. and impacted several stores around the New Towne Mall area. Surveillance footage is being reviewed, showing two unknown individuals...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
wktn.com

Wyandot County Deputy Presented Award

Wednesday Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Tschanen was present the medal of honor award during the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Awards Ceremony. Sheriff Todd Frey was able to present the award for Tschanen’s quick and heroic actions during the July 10, 2022 tragic shooting that took place in the Village of Carey.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after a gun was fired outside local bar

An Ohio man was arrested after an altercation outside a local bar. The Sheriff’s Office in Coshocton said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains of Cambridge, Ohio was charged with Felonious Assault, a 2nd Degree Felony. The Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a fight/shooting outside Cedar Street Inn. Deputies said a firearm was discharged […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH

