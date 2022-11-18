Read full article on original website
Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River
ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
cleveland19.com
Driver of pickup dies after head-on crash with semi-truck, Mansfield Police say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a pickup truck died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Nov. 17, Mansfield Police confirmed. The crash happened at 5:48 p.m. just north of the 1380 block of N. Main Street, according to police. Police said the 2003 Dodge Ram 2500...
richlandsource.com
Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Lakeville woman was killed and two Loudonville men injured in a Friday morning crash in Holmes County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Elaine Mikus, 77, of Lakeville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol stated.
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
wtuz.com
Man Arrested for OVI Following Rollover Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday following a rollover crash. Units responded Thursday night around 9:36 p.m. to reports of an accident with injury on County Road 271. Responding units determined that James Davis of Coshocton was northbound when he...
cleveland19.com
Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
wtuz.com
New Phila Police Still Searching for Break-In Suspects
Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia Police Department detectives are still working to identify two suspects in multiple break-ins. The incidents occurred Tuesday morning between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. and impacted several stores around the New Towne Mall area. Surveillance footage is being reviewed, showing two unknown individuals...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
wktn.com
Wyandot County Deputy Presented Award
Wednesday Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Tschanen was present the medal of honor award during the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association Awards Ceremony. Sheriff Todd Frey was able to present the award for Tschanen’s quick and heroic actions during the July 10, 2022 tragic shooting that took place in the Village of Carey.
cleveland19.com
Portage County man visiting sick friend has truck stolen from Akron General hospital
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A small business owner’s work truck was stolen while he was visiting his sick friend at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. The Portage County man said he was here at Cleveland Clinic Akron General visiting his sick friend in the ICU overnight so he was shocked when he came out to this parking lot in the morning to find his work truck gone.
cleveland19.com
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
cleveland19.com
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. Zeller, nor his kayak, have been found, and authorities are asking for the community to come forward with any information that may help find him.
richlandsource.com
Stuff the Sleigh toy drive set for Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 at Kingwood Center Gardens
MANSFIELD -- The 4th annual Stuff the Sleigh toy drive at Kingwood Center Gardens is November 26 through December 4. Community members are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to area children. Toys will be distributed to the Domestic Violence Shelter, Wayfinders Ohio (formerly Harmony House), New Mercy...
Ohio man arrested after a gun was fired outside local bar
An Ohio man was arrested after an altercation outside a local bar. The Sheriff’s Office in Coshocton said 43-year-old Thomas M. Hains of Cambridge, Ohio was charged with Felonious Assault, a 2nd Degree Felony. The Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a fight/shooting outside Cedar Street Inn. Deputies said a firearm was discharged […]
richlandsource.com
Charles Mill Marina chosen a Top 100 dealer by Boating Industry for 3rd straight year
MANSFIELD — It's official: Charles Mill Marina has been named a Top 100 Boat Dealer in North America by Boating Industry magazine for the third consecutive year. "Our dedicated crew and loyal customers deserve the credit for this award," Bob Schraedly, co-owner of Charles Mill Marina, Pleasant Hill Marina and Pymatuning Boat Rentals said.
richlandsource.com
Renaissance Theatre honors magnanimous past board chair with dedication of "The Rand Smith Auditorium"
MANSFIELD — During his tenure as chairman of the Renaissance Theatre's board of directors, Rand Smith gave three things he often encouraged from others: Time, talent, and treasure. Time in spending 12 years on the Renaissance board, giving colorful private tours of the theater and even using his vacation...
huroninsider.com
Police issue warning after man reportedly asked Perkins High School student if she needed a ride
SANDUSKY – Police are warning the public after a mother of a Perkins High School student said that an unknown man in a vehicle asked her daughter if she need a ride to school. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the student’s mother told police...
