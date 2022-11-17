ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

William 'Tony' Moye recognized for service to Mercer Board of Trustees

MACON — William A. “Tony” Moye, retired pharmacist and local business owner, was recognized for completing a five-year term on Mercer University’s Board of Trustees during its annual fall meeting on Nov. 11. For the past year, Moye has served as chair of Mercer’s board. As...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless

MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

CREATE organization teaches Milledgeville students bike riding

MILLEGDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A non-profit in Baldwin County is teaching kindergarteners how to ride bikes through physical education. The organization CREATE is designed to teach kids to ride bikes at an early age. The group consists of volunteers looking to provide physical and social activities for young people that can lead to a healthier lifestyle.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

GBI investigating death of man in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death in Hancock County, according to a press release. The release says that in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta. They say a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy