Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volunteer group launces "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Putting an end to violence one street at a time is what a volunteer group aims to do by launching the "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood. On Saturday, volunteers walked street to street assessing what they say are vulnerabilities of properties for...
41nbc.com
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
Warner Robins collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins and the Warner Robins Fire Department are collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital in Columbus. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's a decades old tradition that she's continuing now that she is mayor. "I learned when I got into...
One man dead, 3 others injured after propane explosion in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a propane explosion in Warner Robins according to Coroner James Williams. He says on Friday the Warner Robins Police Department, fire department and Houston County EMS responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to an explosion.
41nbc.com
Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
Folks line up for Feed the City Distribution Day in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks in Fort Valley lined up around Hope Church on Saturday to receive some food for the holidays. Volunteers helped distribute food to families in need as people pulled up in their cars. Cars were lined down Sullivan Road, and the event was so packed...
Henry County Daily Herald
William 'Tony' Moye recognized for service to Mercer Board of Trustees
MACON — William A. “Tony” Moye, retired pharmacist and local business owner, was recognized for completing a five-year term on Mercer University’s Board of Trustees during its annual fall meeting on Nov. 11. For the past year, Moye has served as chair of Mercer’s board. As...
17th annual Skydog Celebration held in Macon on Duane Allman's 77th birthday
MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, Macon celebrated the life of one of the original members of the Allman Brothers Band: Duane Allman. This comes after the passing of Mama Louise, the adopted matriarch of the band. Duane Allman died in a motorcycle crash in 1971. Sunday would have been...
Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision. Not only are races undecided in the U.S. Senate for Raphael Warnock and Herschel...
Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless
MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
'Better Together': Middle Georgia market raises money to support children with autism
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a mom of a child with autism held a sale to raise money to help other families like hers. The "Better Together" middle Georgia market helps bring resources and services to the community. It also supports local small businesses in middle Georgia. Tiffaney Soto-Forhan...
41nbc.com
CREATE organization teaches Milledgeville students bike riding
MILLEGDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A non-profit in Baldwin County is teaching kindergarteners how to ride bikes through physical education. The organization CREATE is designed to teach kids to ride bikes at an early age. The group consists of volunteers looking to provide physical and social activities for young people that can lead to a healthier lifestyle.
P&Z plans code revisions after First Presbyterian demolition dilemma; questions Bloomfield private club
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
WMAZ
Fire department gives tips on how to prevent house fires during Thanksgiving
Between cooking and talking with family members, an accident could happen in the blink of an eye. The Milledgeville Fire Department gives tips on how to cook safely.
GBI investigating death of man in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death in Hancock County, according to a press release. The release says that in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta. They say a...
Fort Valley leaders celebrate construction of first home built using CHIP grant funding
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new home was built from the ground up for a Fort Valley woman using the Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) funding. On Wednesday, Fort Valley's Mayor Barbara Williams and city council gathered at the completed home of owner Sybil Dixon. Doctor Ulrica Jones, who...
39-year-old Georgia man dead after shooting in Hancock County
SPARTA — The GBI is investigating a death in Hancock County. What we know: Early Saturday morning, Hancock County deputies responded to a scene on College Avenue in Sparta, where a person had been shot and was lying in the street. When deputies arrived, 39-year-old Robert May III, of...
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
Comments / 0