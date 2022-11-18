ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, UT

Comments / 1

Related
Gephardt Daily

Utah County crews extinguish morning fire at Orem salon

OREM, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from four Utah County fire agencies teamed up to extinguish a fire at an Orem salon and day spa Saturday morning. Crews responded at 6:04 a.m. to a fire at Seasons Salon and Day Spa, 934 N. State, according a Facebook post from the Orem Fire Department.
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed, shooting being investigated as homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning and police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting happened in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Vehicle traveling close to 100 mph crashes in Bountiful, one dead

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — On Nov. 18, a Woods Cross Police Department officer identified a red vehicle traveling close to 100 mph around 9:15 p.m. in Bountiful, Utah. With no headlights on, the vehicle hit a curb, lost its back tire, and struck another car going Southbound on 500 West, 620 South.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy