Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Utah County crews extinguish morning fire at Orem salon
OREM, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from four Utah County fire agencies teamed up to extinguish a fire at an Orem salon and day spa Saturday morning. Crews responded at 6:04 a.m. to a fire at Seasons Salon and Day Spa, 934 N. State, according a Facebook post from the Orem Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
ksl.com
Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
Gephardt Daily
Police: 3 students detained in overnight incident at University of Utah residence hall
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three students were detained and questioned following an incident at a University of Utah residence hall early Sunday morning, police said. University of Utah police responded about 1 a.m. to reports of “a disruptive situation involving multiple students at...
KSLTV
Woman killed, shooting being investigated as homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning and police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting happened in...
kslnewsradio.com
Vehicle traveling close to 100 mph crashes in Bountiful, one dead
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — On Nov. 18, a Woods Cross Police Department officer identified a red vehicle traveling close to 100 mph around 9:15 p.m. in Bountiful, Utah. With no headlights on, the vehicle hit a curb, lost its back tire, and struck another car going Southbound on 500 West, 620 South.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Police: 2 shot at off-campus UVU housing complex expected to make full recovery
OREM, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say two people are expected to make a full recovery after being shot early Saturday at an off-campus apartment complex for Utah Valley University students. Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. to Axis Luxury Student Living, 1435 W. 800 South, where...
KSLTV
No driver or occupant found in rollover car crash in Willard Sunday
WILLARD, Utah — Willard City Fire Department said there was no occupants found near a car that ended up in a canal. They said they found a single vehicle rolled over on the west side of Interstate 15. When crews arrived they did not find any occupants. After a...
kmyu.tv
Highway Patrol troopers stop alleged DUI driver traveling over 120 mph in northern Utah
WELLSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were stopped while traveling 121 miles per hour through a curved road. Officials said they stopped the driver in Cache County early Saturday morning and could smell alcohol from the vehicle. More from 2News.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond, find no victims after rollover crash in Willard
WILLARD, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire officials dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on the west side of Interstate 15 Sunday found no victims in or near a pickup truck that rolled into a canal. “Upon arrival, no occupants were found so we searched the...
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver stopped for alleged DUI while driving 121 mph in Cache County
WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a speeder near Wellsville going nearly double the speed limit with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. The stop happened at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 89-91 in Cache County. “Early this...
KSLTV
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
Gephardt Daily
Neighbors asked to shelter in place while police investigate shots fired inside Herriman residence
HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have asked residents in a Herriman neighborhood to shelter in place while officers investigate reports of fired shots inside a residence Sunday. Herriman police responded to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West, where a man with a rifle...
DUI driver 4x legal limit stopped going 121 mph on curved Wellsville road
A DUI driver four times the legal limit was stopped going 121 mph in Wellsville on Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
2 victims wounded in non-fatal shooting at Orem student housing complex
Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning at a student housing complex in Orem, according to police.
Orem salon, day spa collapses in fire, neighboring businesses damaged
A fire occurred at the Seasons Salon and Day Spa in Orem early Saturday morning, causing the business to collapse, according to the Orem Fire Dept.
Comments / 1