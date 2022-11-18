WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.

