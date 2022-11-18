ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Vermont values come shining through

If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. ramps up new version of relocation incentives

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont for the past four years has offered incentive grants in an effort to attract out-of-staters to move here. The program was launched in 2018 and was the first of its kind in the nation. Since then, around 435 new workers have made use of the grants.
VERMONT STATE
beckersasc.com

3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. The $180 million in American Rescue Plan money was doled out on a per capita basis for projects including water, sewer, and broadband. But some rural towns, including in the Northeast Kingdom, are having trouble spending the cash.
VERMONT STATE
nhbr.com

(Opinion) The quiet struggles of New Hampshire nursing homes

With the midterm election behind us, more than $17 billion will have been spent on state and federal campaigns, creating deafening noise alongside obsessive media coverage. Lost in this uproar of political divisiveness were quieter facts, such as a healthcare system still reeling from Covid-19. In the short window of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Donating time to keep older Vermonters company

Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. Time to ride as New York’s ORDA ski venues will be opening soon. A 12 year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change. Updated: 14 hours ago. A...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

USDA program hoping to increase indigenous food access

MONTPELIER, Vt. — In 2021 the U.S. Department of Agriculture launched itsIndigenous Food Sovereignty Initiative. The agency is partnering with tribal-serving organizations to reimagine federal food and agriculture programs from an indigenous perspective. “We've taken to task, the responsibility to think about food nutrition from indigenous perspective very seriously,”...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury schools looking into a homeless student policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom community is considering adopting a policy that would protect and support homeless students. This comes after Saint Johnsbury’s Development Review Board recently voted that the Fairbanks inn was violating town zoning rules. The DRB says the hotel has been operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Town manager Chad Whitehead says they want the best for those living there, but this isn’t sustainable.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh’s mayor discusses city issues

The city of Plattsburgh’s credit rating just improved and redevelopment of the downtown core has been continuing with funds from New York state’s Downtown Redevelopment Initiative. Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest sat down Thursday evening with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley to discuss those issues, including a recent tour of projects that have been completed in the center city.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy