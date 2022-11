KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they will not tender a Major League contract to left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz and right-handed pitcher Nate Webb, both of whom were designated for assignment on Tuesday. Brentz, 28, made 8 appearances in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury in...

