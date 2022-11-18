Read full article on original website
Johnson lifts Kansas State past LSU, 61-59 for Cayman title
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and his jumper with five seconds left allowed Kansas State to remain undefeated and hand LSU its first loss, 61-59 in the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic. Adam Miller gave LSU the lead, 59-57 with his layup with 1:15 left, but Markquis Nowell answered with a jumper with 49 seconds to go. The Tigers' KJ Williams turned over the ball 15 seconds later, the Wildcats ran the clock down before Johnson took a feed from Desi Sills and buried the winning shot.
K-State beats Nevada in OT for best start since 2018-19
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Markquis Nowell scored 29 points and had 11 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Kansas State beat Nevada 96-87 in overtime. The Wildcats outscored Nevada 16-7 in the extra session. Nowell's layup with 11 seconds left in regulation tied it at 80 and the Wolfpack couldn't get off a shot. Jarod Lucas scored 20 points, Will Baker 19, Kenan Blackshear 17 with 10 assists and Tre Coleman and Darrion Williams each scored 10 for Nevada.
