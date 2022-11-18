Read full article on original website
Racially motivated assault on Lehigh U. student in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh University black student, 22, was assaulted by two white assailants on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The victim was walking off campus in the early morning when the assault happened in the area of S. New St. and Morton St. An unidentified adult male called out...
Officials identify man killed in Upper Nazareth Township crash
One person was killed in a crash in Upper Nazareth Township, Northampton County. Authoriities said two cars collided around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Newburg Road and Gun Club Road. The coroner said 54-year-old Anthony Reier of Bethlehem Township died at the scene. During the crash, a power...
UPDATE: Missing Allentown woman with dementia found safe, police said
UPDATE: Police said the woman has been found safe. Allentown Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 70-year-old woman with dementia. Mery Ventura-Degonzalez was last seen in the area of Pennsylvania Street and North 19th Street around 6 p.m. without a coat. Anyone who believes they may...
Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
Pottstown family turns attempted kidnapping ordeal into a way to help people in need in the community
A young boy in Pottstown was the victim of an attempted luring last week. But instead of pressing charges, the boy and his father are turning the frightening ordeal into a way to give to those in need in the community. Ten-year-old Sammy Green of Pottstown was walking home from...
Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve
PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive today. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
Consignment and boutique shop opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There were smiling faces at a ribbon cutting and grand opening in Quakertown Friday morning. Maimie's Closet is a new consignment and boutique shop on West Broad Street. The shop sells "lightly used" clothing and more. The store has jewelry and racks and racks of coats, boots,...
J. Oliver ‘Ollie’ Richards Jr.
J. Oliver “Ollie” Richards Jr., 85, of Clarks Summit, passed away Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His beloved wife, Nancy, was by his side. The couple had been married 41 years. Ollie was born in Scranton on Sept. 24, 1936, to the late J. Oliver...
Allentown rehab facility offers grants to staff; wants them to think outside the box to improve patient care
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit rehabilitation facility in Allentown is encouraging a think-tank environment for its staff, offering innovation grants for workers to come up with creative ways to improve patient care. As an occupational therapist, Allison Cole helps patients get back to doing everyday activities people often take for...
