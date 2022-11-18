ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Times of San Diego

Opinion: Newsom Is a Historically Popular California Governor and Must Leverage That

The record is now clear, and the numbers are staggering. In 2018, Gov. Gavin Newsom won 62% of the general election vote, the most of any Democratic governor in state history. In 2021, Newsom beat a recall effort with the same percentage of voters choosing to retain him. While some votes remain uncounted, Newsom is poised to claim 59% or more this year — a resounding double-digit win for a second term.
californiaglobe.com

State Senator Jim Nielsen Announces His Retirement

Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) announced his retirement on Friday, ending a long string of elected positions and board appointments dating back to the late 1970’s. Born in 1944 in Fresno and a graduate of CSU Fresno, Nielsen first entered politics in 1978, winning an election that year to the state Senate. Establishing himself as a top Republican, Nielsen won reelection in 1982 and 1986, serving as Republican Senate leader from 1983 to 1987, becoming the youngest person ever to have held that position. In 1990 Nielsen was narrowly defeated by Democrat Mike Thompson, moving Nielsen to move to work on various state boards. In the 90’s and 2000’s, Nielsen served on the Agriculture Labor Relations Board, as well as the Board of Parole and Prison Terms.
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
KSBW.com

Longtime incumbent mayor of Hollister Ignacio Velazquez tells KSBW the race is over

HOLLISTER, Calif. — As the current numbers stand, Mia Casey holds a comfortable lead of about 58% to 41% for the longtime incumbent Ignacio Velazquez. “It’s over. No wishful thinking here. I know the counts are the counts. What I’m concerned about is once again the public was fooled by developers,” said Velazquez, the incumbent Hollister mayor.
sanbenito.com

Local LULAC chapter declared defunct

Local officers and the founder of the San Benito Council of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) are refusing to recognize punitive actions taken by the civil rights organization’s regional district, dismissing recent allegations as the result of a “personal vendetta” against the local chapter.
