Senator Jim Nielsen (R-Red Bluff) announced his retirement on Friday, ending a long string of elected positions and board appointments dating back to the late 1970’s. Born in 1944 in Fresno and a graduate of CSU Fresno, Nielsen first entered politics in 1978, winning an election that year to the state Senate. Establishing himself as a top Republican, Nielsen won reelection in 1982 and 1986, serving as Republican Senate leader from 1983 to 1987, becoming the youngest person ever to have held that position. In 1990 Nielsen was narrowly defeated by Democrat Mike Thompson, moving Nielsen to move to work on various state boards. In the 90’s and 2000’s, Nielsen served on the Agriculture Labor Relations Board, as well as the Board of Parole and Prison Terms.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO