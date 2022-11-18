ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

North Korean ICBM had potential range to reach US mainland, Japanese officials say

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33V4x0_0jF72cQW00
A TV screen showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program in Seoul on Friday, after the North fired a suspected ICBM.

A North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone on Friday had the potential range to strike the US mainland, Japanese officials say.

The US, Japan and South Korea condemned North Korea for launching the missile, which landed about 200 km (124 miles) west of Oshima-Oshima island in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido. There were no reports of damage to ships or aircraft.

“We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency,” Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, told reporters in Thailand, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit meeting.

“We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions,” Kishida said. “Japan, the US and South Korea must coordinate closely to work toward the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.”

Friday’s launch will add to fears that the North has made significant progress in developing weapons capable of sending nuclear warheads anywhere in the US. North Korea has two other types of ICBM — the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 - and their test-launches in 2017 proved they could potentially reach parts of the US mainland. In March this year, the regime conducted its first successful ICBM launch in over four years, with flight data suggesting it was able to reach the entire continental US.

The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, convened a meeting with regional leaders on the sidelines of Apec to discuss the launch, saying that North Korea’s conduct destabilised the region and raised tensions, while South Korea’s president ordered officials to push for stronger sanctions against the North.

The launch came a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile while warning of “fiercer military responses” to US efforts to boost its security presence in the region with its allies, saying Washington was taking a “gamble it will regret”.

Japan’s defence ministry released a statement on Friday saying that: “North Korea launched an ICBM-class ballistic missile from near the western coast of the Korean Peninsula at around 10.14 (0114 GMT) today.”

The missile flew 1,000 km (621 miles) at an altitude of 6,100 km and speeds of Mach 22, the South Korean military said, calling it a “serious provocation damaging peace and security on the Korean Peninsula”.

Tokyo’s defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, told reporters that the “ICBM-class missile” had been fired on a “lofted trajectory” – meaning the missile is fired up, not out, typically to avoid overflying neighbouring countries.

“Based on calculations taking the trajectory into account, the ballistic missile this time around could have had a range capability of 15,000 km, depending on the weight of its warhead, and if that’s the case, it means the US mainland was within its range,” he said.

South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after an emergency national security council meeting. He also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North’s threats, his office said in a statement.

Speaking at Apec, the prime ministers of Australia and Canada joined the condemnation of the launch. Anthony Albanese said Australia stood ready to be part of a global response, while Justin Trudeau said the test was a clear violation of UN resolutions.

The launch was North Korea’s second ICBM test this month. Outside experts said that an ICBM fired by North Korea on 3 November failed mid-flight. That test was believed to have involved a new type of developmental ICBM.

This year North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests, which are banned by UN security council resolutions that have sanctioned the country over its missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

The North also fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea recently as South Korea and the US staged exercises, some of which involved Japan.

The country had halted weapons launches for about a week before Thursday’s test, which was preceded by the North’s foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, threatened “fiercer” military responses.

Choe was referring to US president Joe Biden’s recent trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia.

In their joint statement, the three leaders strongly condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence. Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including its nuclear arms.

On Thursday evening Kishida said he had expressed “serious concerns” to Chinese President Xi Jinping on security issues including North Korea after the two leaders held their first face-to-face talks.

“On North Korea, I expressed our expectation that China will play a role, including in the UN security council.”

Joe Biden also discussed North Korea’s recent missile tests with Xi earlier this week, as fears grow that the reclusive regime will soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.

Comments / 19

Randy Mitchell
2d ago

It’s way past time for us to stop playing with that pint sized mf he wants to boast his nuclear powers let’s show him what our minuteman iii is capable of Pyongyang would look better as a crater anyways

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
TODAY.com

North Korea amps up threats with US with new message

North Korea's military said on Monday that its recent barrage of missile tests were practice to "mercilessly" strike key South Korean and U.S. targets. U.S. and South Korean officials responded by saying they would further enhance their joint training drills.Nov. 7, 2022.
The Independent

US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home

A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The Guardian

The Guardian

506K+
Followers
116K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy