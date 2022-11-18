North Korean ICBM had potential range to reach US mainland, Japanese officials say

A TV screen showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program in Seoul on Friday, after the North fired a suspected ICBM.

A North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile that landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone on Friday had the potential range to strike the US mainland, Japanese officials say.

The US, Japan and South Korea condemned North Korea for launching the missile, which landed about 200 km (124 miles) west of Oshima-Oshima island in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido. There were no reports of damage to ships or aircraft.

“We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency,” Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, told reporters in Thailand, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit meeting.

“We have told (Pyongyang) that we absolutely cannot tolerate such actions,” Kishida said. “Japan, the US and South Korea must coordinate closely to work toward the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.”

Friday’s launch will add to fears that the North has made significant progress in developing weapons capable of sending nuclear warheads anywhere in the US. North Korea has two other types of ICBM — the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 - and their test-launches in 2017 proved they could potentially reach parts of the US mainland. In March this year, the regime conducted its first successful ICBM launch in over four years, with flight data suggesting it was able to reach the entire continental US.

The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, convened a meeting with regional leaders on the sidelines of Apec to discuss the launch, saying that North Korea’s conduct destabilised the region and raised tensions, while South Korea’s president ordered officials to push for stronger sanctions against the North.

The launch came a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile while warning of “fiercer military responses” to US efforts to boost its security presence in the region with its allies, saying Washington was taking a “gamble it will regret”.

Japan’s defence ministry released a statement on Friday saying that: “North Korea launched an ICBM-class ballistic missile from near the western coast of the Korean Peninsula at around 10.14 (0114 GMT) today.”

The missile flew 1,000 km (621 miles) at an altitude of 6,100 km and speeds of Mach 22, the South Korean military said, calling it a “serious provocation damaging peace and security on the Korean Peninsula”.

Tokyo’s defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, told reporters that the “ICBM-class missile” had been fired on a “lofted trajectory” – meaning the missile is fired up, not out, typically to avoid overflying neighbouring countries.

“Based on calculations taking the trajectory into account, the ballistic missile this time around could have had a range capability of 15,000 km, depending on the weight of its warhead, and if that’s the case, it means the US mainland was within its range,” he said.

South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after an emergency national security council meeting. He also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North’s threats, his office said in a statement.

Speaking at Apec, the prime ministers of Australia and Canada joined the condemnation of the launch. Anthony Albanese said Australia stood ready to be part of a global response, while Justin Trudeau said the test was a clear violation of UN resolutions.

The launch was North Korea’s second ICBM test this month. Outside experts said that an ICBM fired by North Korea on 3 November failed mid-flight. That test was believed to have involved a new type of developmental ICBM.

This year North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests, which are banned by UN security council resolutions that have sanctioned the country over its missile and nuclear weapons programmes.

The North also fired hundreds of artillery shells into the sea recently as South Korea and the US staged exercises, some of which involved Japan.

The country had halted weapons launches for about a week before Thursday’s test, which was preceded by the North’s foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, threatened “fiercer” military responses.

Choe was referring to US president Joe Biden’s recent trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia.

In their joint statement, the three leaders strongly condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence. Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including its nuclear arms.

On Thursday evening Kishida said he had expressed “serious concerns” to Chinese President Xi Jinping on security issues including North Korea after the two leaders held their first face-to-face talks.

“On North Korea, I expressed our expectation that China will play a role, including in the UN security council.”

Joe Biden also discussed North Korea’s recent missile tests with Xi earlier this week, as fears grow that the reclusive regime will soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.