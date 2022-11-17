Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
ComicBook
Arby's Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Items
While the rest of the fast-food game is focusing on all things pretzel buns and chicken sandwiches, Arby's is going back to the basics. Earlier this year, the sandwich chain introduced its first-ever burger in the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. A limited-time item, the burger quickly sold out due to rave reviews. Now, it's coming back later this month.
Popculture
McDonald's Bringing Back Retired Menu Item, But There's a Catch
Fans still mourning the early retirement of McDonald's Breakfast Bagels are about to get an early Christmas present. The Golden Arches are reportedly bringing the fan-favorite menu item, which was permanently pulled from the menu earlier this year, back, but not everyone will be lucky enough to get their hands on the beloved menu item. According to Chew Boom, Breakfast Bagels are set to return in three different varieties – Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel, and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel – at select McDonald's locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New England.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
Thrillist
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
macaronikid.com
Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish
Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News
A popular McDonald's item will soon be returning - but there's a catch.
Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks
November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'
McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral
A long-anticipated stalwart entity is taking the place of another that closed in 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:News.Yahoo.com.
Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
cohaitungchi.com
The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste
A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Comments / 3