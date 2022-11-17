Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years
As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Launching 2 New Limited-Edition Menu Items for Fall
McDonald's is playing Tinder, but instead of trying to match single humans, the fast food chain is sticking with what it knows best and "hard launching" two new menu items just in time for cuffing season. In a "smoky meets sweet" pairing, McDonald's is introducing a Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder...
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
Thrillist
Hardee's Has 2 New Huge Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches and a New Cheeseburger
While your interpretation of "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" might mean starting your am routine with something healthy, I take the mentality differently. It's about starting your day with a bang, which sometimes means a massive biscuit sandwich. Hardee's seems to agree. The fast food joint...
These Restaurant Chains Are Open For Thanksgiving
While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
"McDonald's, Put This On The Menu Immediately": Fast-Food Workers Eat These Secret Menu Items All The Time, And This TikToker Proved That They're Worth Trying For Yourself
Today I learned I've been ordering McNuggets wrong my entire life...
This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South Carolina
If you're ever craving home-cooked comfort food, there is no better place to find it than at Miller's Bread Basket. This cafeteria style Amish-Mennonite restaurant is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings. Keep reading to learn more.
The Ultimate Guide To Arby's Breakfast Menu
After a slight COVID-related dip, fast-food breakfast is back and bigger than ever, according to Forbes, making up a quarter of sales for behemoths like McDonald's, but finding your early a.m. fix at roast beef titan Arby's might be a little bit more difficult. According to Secret Menus Guru, Arby's breakfast is only served at some of the chain's locations. If you're lucky enough to have a participating Arby's near you, you can savor fantastic items like the Swiss & Swiss flatbread or the Ham & Cheese slider.
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'
McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Restaurant owner calls customer 'too high-maintenance' for requesting ketchup, mustard, vinegar for her burger and fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Aren't ketchup, mustard, and vinegar popular condiments for customers who order a burger and fries? I think so. As far as I'm concerned, they're practically compulsory.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads
According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
From keto stuffing to festive nonalcoholic ciders, there are plenty of budget-friendly finds for your Thanksgiving table at the popular grocery store.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks
November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
