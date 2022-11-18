ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
The Spun

Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young

Despite some optimism that he'd be able to return this weekend, it appears Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not take the field in Week 11. The Washington organization designated him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on November 2, and his 21-day window to return closes on November 23.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy