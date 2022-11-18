Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown Has Blunt Message For Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
A season of struggles for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continued on Thursday Night Football. The Packers lost 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans to fall to 4-7 on the season. Rodgers, in particular, struggled during the loss. He threw two touchdowns but averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt, ...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
Travis Kelce said he turned his TV off when Taylor Heinicke celebrated game-ending penalty
Travis Kelce is the NFL’s top tight end. And he was watching Monday Night Football when the Washington Commanders took down the NFL’s last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles, earlier this week. Well, according to Kelce, he didn’t make it to the end of the game. Why...
NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite
The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane
One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
PHOTOS: Buffalo Bills’ Field Is Definitely Not Playable, Covered in Feet of Snow
So, the NFL made the right decision to move this Buffalo game. The Buffalo Bills had to cancel practice due to all the snow on Friday. There were a lot of fans that scoffed at the idea of moving the game due to snow. After all, the best games happen in the snow! But this storm is different.
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested after win over Packers
The Tennessee Titans cruised to a fairly easy win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and one member of the team may have gone a bit overboard while celebrating the victory. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning after the team returned to Nashville. Police...
Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young
Despite some optimism that he'd be able to return this weekend, it appears Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not take the field in Week 11. The Washington organization designated him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on November 2, and his 21-day window to return closes on November 23.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: TV, time, kickoff, line for Thanksgiving football
The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 24.
