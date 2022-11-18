ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA State Championship=

Division 4=

Columbus 23, Catholic Memorial 21

Division 5=

Aquinas 22, Mayville 14

Division 6=

Stratford 32, Mondovi 14

Division 7=

Regis 41, Shiocton 7

___

Smith scores 19, Denver defeats IUPUI 86-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 19 points in Denver’s 86-64 win against IUPUI on Wednesday night. Smith shot 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Pioneers (4-1). Tommy Bruner added 15 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had five assists. Touko Tainamo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Chris Osten added 14 points and 10 rebounds for IUPUI. Bryce Monroe also recorded 10 points. ___
DENVER, CO
The Oak Ridger

End of the season

The Oak Ridge High School Wildcats played the Powell High Panthers last Friday, Nov. 18, at Powell in the third week of the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Wildcats lost to the Panthers, 43-13. But it was a good season for the Wildcats; way to go guys! This article originally appeared on Oakridger: End of the season
OAK RIDGE, TN
Randleman's 18 lead High Point past Tennessee State 77-72

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Bryant Randleman scored 18 points as High Point beat Tennessee State 77-72 on Wednesday night at the SoCal Challenge Randleman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-1). Jaden House scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 17 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Zach Austin was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Tigers (4-2) were led by Adong Makuoi, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Christian Brown with 12 points each. ___
NASHVILLE, TN
