Thursday's Scores

 6 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Class 4A=

Simley 17, Rocori 16

9-Man=

Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 15

Spring Grove 27, Fertile-Beltrami 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Lindenwood earns 77-76 OT victory over Idaho State

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Chris Childs knocked down the game-winning jumper with two seconds left in overtime to lift Lindenwood to a 77-76 win over Idaho State on Wednesday night. Childs scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Kevin Caldwell Jr. scored 20 points while going 9 of 19 (2 for 5 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Cam Burrell recorded 19 points and finished 8 of 9 from the field. The Bengals (1-4) were led in scoring by Jared Rodriguez, who finished with 19 points and two steals. AJ Burgin added 11 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. Jay Nagle also recorded 11 points. ___
Jones scores 26 points; FIU rolls past Stony Brook, 83-50

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones scored 26 points as Florida International beat Stony Brook 83-50 on Wednesday night. Jones shot 10 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (3-2). Arturo Dean added 12 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Nick Guadarrama recorded nine points and was 3 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance). The Seawolves (1-4) were led in scoring by Kenan Sarvan, who finished with 15 points. Toby Onyekonwu added 13 points and four assists for Stony Brook. In addition, Keenan Fitzmorris finished with 12 points. ___
Wright State defeats Weber State 87-65

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 23 points as Wright State beat Weber State 87-65 on Wednesday night. Noel also contributed seven rebounds for the Raiders (5-2). Trey Calvin added 14 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor, and he also had 10 assists. Alex Huibregste recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 4 from distance). The Wildcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Steven Verplancken Jr., who finished with 17 points. Weber State also got 10 points from Junior Ballard. Dillon Jones also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. ___
