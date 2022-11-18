Siegrist scores 22, No. 24 Villanova women race past Penn
Maddy Siegrist scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 24 Villanova to a 67-41 win over Penn on Thursday night.
It was the third straight double-double for Siegrist, who earned the first Big East player of the week award after combining for 53 points and 24 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0).
Siegrist scored 11 points in the second quarter when Villanova stretched a 16-13 first-quarter lead to 42-27 at the half. She hit 7 of 10 shots, including both of her 3-pointers.
Maddie Burke made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 12 points. The Wildcats went 8 of 16 from 3-point range, better than their overall shooting, which was 39%.
Three players scored eight points for the Quakers (1-3), who shot 22%, going 3 of 16 from 3-point range.
Villanova plays another Big Five game against a Philadelphia rival on Sunday, going to Temple.
