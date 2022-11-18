BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven outlined his priorities for next year’s farm bill Saturday. Hoeven discussed what he’d like to include at the North Dakota Farm Bureau Annual Convention. He said he’s interested in maintaining strong crop insurance, protecting private property rights by pushing back on what he calls burdensome easement policies, and strengthening livestock disaster assistance programs.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO