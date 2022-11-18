Read full article on original website
Related
theapopkavoice.com
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
7 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. New equine therapy non-profit in Apopka offers a helpful haven. Will Becker's return change the balance of power on the City Council?. Win a ride with the Clydesdales!. Apopka Historical Society presents a night with the Nutcracker. Bankson leaves City...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg selling an additional 515 acres to The Villages for more houses and retail expansion
Leesburg city commissioners have agreed to sell a 515-acre track of land to The Villages in exchange for The Villages constructing a rapid infiltration basin system for the city. The system will have the capacity to treat up to 9 million gallons of wastewater per day. The tract where the...
click orlando
Orlando reveals digital twin at international expo in Spain
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City Beautiful has embarked on a first-of-its-kind project, and it’s now being showcased in Barcelona at the Smart City World Expo Congress. The Orlando Economic Partnership worked with software developer Unity to create a ‘Digital Twin’ for the region. [TRENDING: Photos show...
click orlando
Eustis man, 65, dies after crash with pickup that entered his lane in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Eustis man died Saturday following a crash not far from Magnolia Park at Lake Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 8:54 p.m. on South Binion Road near Sheaf Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay...
Popular spot for bikers, Destination Daytona, has been sold
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Destination Daytona, the popular retail and entertainment complex, has been sold. The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced Thursday that it has purchased the iconic entertainment complex from the Rossmeyer family. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Located at 1635 North US Highway 1...
Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man claimed a top prize of $1 million after playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Shaun Frazier, 44, purchased his winning ticket at Buddy's Food & Lotto, located at 7219 Curry Ford Road in Orlando. Officials said he chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
FEMA: Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open this weekend and ahead of Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency set up mobile disaster recovery centers throughout Orange and Osceola counties, which will remain open ahead of Thanksgiving. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. These centers will provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies such as FEMA...
‘Healing is now beginning’: Community holds vigil for 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A song of sadness and a prayer for peace. Support is pouring in for the family of a 3-year-old who drowned in a retention pond in Winter Springs. The Rising Sun neighborhood honored Axel Caballero’s life during a candlelight vigil Sunday evening. Dozens of...
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
Apopka defense roughs up Winter Park for region crown
APOPKA, FLORIDA – Apopka succeeds because the Blue Darters stay relentless, and they hit their foes in waves. Kaven Call and Jeremiah Keaton helped Apopka’s defense pressure Winter Park quarterback Aidan Warner, and the Blue Darters rode an improving offense past the Wildcats 28-7 Saturday in a ...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando raises Kazanzas star for holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. - It just isn't the holidays in Orlando, without the Kazanzas star hanging proudly across Orange Avenue. Sunday morning, workers hoisted the star into place at the intersection of Orange and Central. Sisters Peggy Reed Mann and Betty Reed Kendall say they try not to miss it. "It's a beautiful downtown holiday star, because it is a holiday star, it goes through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and then New Year's," said Mann.
ocala-news.com
Hawk In The Falls Of Ocala
This hawk decided to have a look around from the top of this flagpole in the Falls of Ocala. Thanks to Tim Lincoln for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
Comments / 0