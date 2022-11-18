ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
SFGate

No. 2 Gonzaga 88, No. 4 Kentucky 72

GONZAGA (3-1) Timme 9-13 4-6 22, Watson 5-8 0-0 10, Bolton 8-14 4-4 24, Hickman 1-3 2-2 4, Strawther 5-10 7-7 20, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Sallis 2-3 0-0 4, Gregg 0-1 2-2 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 19-21 88. Halftime_Gonzaga 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-25 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves...
SPOKANE, WA
SFGate

No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63

TEXAS (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-3, Holle 1-3, Mwenentanda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 3, Morris 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gonzales 5, Jones 3, Moore 3, Morris 3, Team 2, Faye 1, Gaston 1, Muhammad...
TEXARKANA, TX
SFGate

TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

Texas Tech 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Benedith 3-5, Wheaton 1-6, James 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Porter 0-4, Rice 0-1, Ivery 0-1, Ratcliff 0-1, Blanton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Wren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 3, Wheaton 3, Rice 2, Wren...
LAFAYETTE, LA
SFGate

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT

Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SFGate

Denver 98, Dallas 97

Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

WASHINGTON (4-0) Daniels 4-9 4-4 12, Schwartz 0-4 0-0 0, Van Dyke 4-7 1-1 10, Noble 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 0-3 0-0 0, Grothaus 4-7 0-0 8, Rees 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 0-2 0, Ladine 3-11 4-4 10, Stines 4-8 0-0 10, Watkins 0-1 0-2 0, Totals 22-58 9-13 56.
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

Drake takes down Wyoming 61-56

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over Wyoming on Sunday night. DeVries was 10 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.
LARAMIE, WY
SFGate

Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
TUCSON, AZ
SFGate

No. 23 Michigan 69, Fairfield 53

FAIRFIELD (2-3) Cavanaugh 5-14 2-2 12, Hernangomez 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Nicoletti Leite 3-7 2-4 10, Rubino 3-8 1-2 8, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Beach 1-2 0-0 3, Daleba 1-1 2-3 4, Eng 1-2 0-0 3, Tatarian 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 10-16 53. Michigan 18 16...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Uijtendaal scores 30, Canisius defeats SUNY-Fredonia 98-52

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal’s 30 points led Canisius over SUNY-Fredonia 98-52 on Sunday night. Uijtendaal had a big night from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (2-2), as he connected on 10 of his 13 3-point attempts. Tahj Staveskie scored 15 points and added four steals. Jamir Moultrie shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy