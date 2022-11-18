Read full article on original website
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
No. 2 Gonzaga 88, No. 4 Kentucky 72
GONZAGA (3-1) Timme 9-13 4-6 22, Watson 5-8 0-0 10, Bolton 8-14 4-4 24, Hickman 1-3 2-2 4, Strawther 5-10 7-7 20, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Sallis 2-3 0-0 4, Gregg 0-1 2-2 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 19-21 88. Halftime_Gonzaga 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-25 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves...
No. 6 Louisville 71, No. 3 Texas 63
TEXAS (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-3, Holle 1-3, Mwenentanda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 3, Morris 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gonzales 5, Jones 3, Moore 3, Morris 3, Team 2, Faye 1, Gaston 1, Muhammad...
TARLETON STATE 70, BOSTON COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Williams 3-5, Hicks 1-3, Gatkuoth 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2). Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 5, Daniel 2, Smith 2). Steals: 9 (Bogues 2, Gatkuoth 2, Smith 2, Clark, Hicks, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Texas Tech 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Benedith 3-5, Wheaton 1-6, James 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Porter 0-4, Rice 0-1, Ivery 0-1, Ratcliff 0-1, Blanton 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Wren 1) Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 3, Wheaton 3, Rice 2, Wren...
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT
Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
Area rivals Washington St., Eastern Washington to square off
Regional counterparts Washington State and Eastern Washington meet Monday for a neutral-court game in Spokane, Wash., with both trying to
Denver 98, Dallas 97
Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39
WASHINGTON (4-0) Daniels 4-9 4-4 12, Schwartz 0-4 0-0 0, Van Dyke 4-7 1-1 10, Noble 2-5 0-0 4, Oliver 0-3 0-0 0, Grothaus 4-7 0-0 8, Rees 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 0-2 0, Ladine 3-11 4-4 10, Stines 4-8 0-0 10, Watkins 0-1 0-2 0, Totals 22-58 9-13 56.
NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
Georgia, Saint Joseph’s aiming for spot in tourney title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and Saint Joseph’s Hawks will look to continue their strong starts to the season as they battle
Drake takes down Wyoming 61-56
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over Wyoming on Sunday night. DeVries was 10 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
No. 23 Michigan 69, Fairfield 53
FAIRFIELD (2-3) Cavanaugh 5-14 2-2 12, Hernangomez 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Nicoletti Leite 3-7 2-4 10, Rubino 3-8 1-2 8, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Beach 1-2 0-0 3, Daleba 1-1 2-3 4, Eng 1-2 0-0 3, Tatarian 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 10-16 53. Michigan 18 16...
Uijtendaal scores 30, Canisius defeats SUNY-Fredonia 98-52
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Siem Uijtendaal’s 30 points led Canisius over SUNY-Fredonia 98-52 on Sunday night. Uijtendaal had a big night from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (2-2), as he connected on 10 of his 13 3-point attempts. Tahj Staveskie scored 15 points and added four steals. Jamir Moultrie shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
