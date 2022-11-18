CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over Wyoming on Sunday night. DeVries was 10 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO