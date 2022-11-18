ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
EUGENE, OR
Texas Tech 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-4) Johnson 1-9 3-4 5, Wren 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 1-7 1-2 3, Rice 0-6 0-0 0, Wheaton 5-17 0-0 11, Stewart 2-2 0-0 4, Ivery 0-1 0-0 0, Ratcliff 0-1 3-4 3, Rothschild 0-0 0-0 0, Benedith 4-6 5-6 16, Blanton 1-5 0-0 2, James 1-4 1-2 4, Totals 15-60 13-18 48.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Denver 98, Dallas 97

Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
DALLAS, TX
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT

Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
ANN ARBOR, MI
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2) Bickerstaff 2-4 2-3 6, Penha 5-8 2-3 12, Ashton-Langford 2-6 1-2 5, Langford 0-1 3-4 3, Zackery 0-4 4-4 4, Kelley 2-5 0-0 5, Madsen 4-7 0-0 10, McGlockton 2-3 0-1 4, Mighty 1-3 3-9 5, Pemberton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 15-26 54. Halftime_Tarleton St. 35-19....
STEPHENVILLE, TX
California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66

SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (T.Wedin 3-4, Mastora 2-3, Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 0-1, Hanafin 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Hanafin 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bamberger 4, Steele 4, Mastora 3, Rapp 2, Team 2, Dalton 1, Hanafin...
BERKELEY, CA
No. 2 Gonzaga 88, No. 4 Kentucky 72

GONZAGA (3-1) Timme 9-13 4-6 22, Watson 5-8 0-0 10, Bolton 8-14 4-4 24, Hickman 1-3 2-2 4, Strawther 5-10 7-7 20, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Sallis 2-3 0-0 4, Gregg 0-1 2-2 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 19-21 88. Halftime_Gonzaga 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-25 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves...
SPOKANE, WA
Drake takes down Wyoming 61-56

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over Wyoming on Sunday night. DeVries was 10 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.
LARAMIE, WY
No. 23 Michigan 69, Fairfield 53

FAIRFIELD (2-3) Cavanaugh 5-14 2-2 12, Hernangomez 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Nicoletti Leite 3-7 2-4 10, Rubino 3-8 1-2 8, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Beach 1-2 0-0 3, Daleba 1-1 2-3 4, Eng 1-2 0-0 3, Tatarian 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 10-16 53. Michigan 18 16...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39

IDAHO ST. (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.000, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Boswell 2-5, Garnett 0-1, Spink 0-1, Burks 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Bello 3, Boswell 1, Bourne 1) Turnovers: 18 (Garnett 7, Murillo 2, Bourne 2, Burks 2, Boswell 1, Spink 1,...
MOSCOW, ID
Chargers' Mike Williams injures ankle again vs. Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams' return to the Los Angeles Chargers' lineup ended up being brief. The sixth-year receiver reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was hurt after he made a 15-yard catch along the right...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 6 (Rakell, Crosby), 1:04. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Poehling, Joseph), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 8 (Crosby, Pettersson), 4:07. 4, Chicago, Khaira 2 (Dickinson), 9:39. 5, Chicago, Kane 3 (Toews, Murphy), 16:36. Third Period_6, Chicago, Kurashev 3, 15:49. 7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 10 (Guentzel, Letang), 16:46. 8,...
CHICAGO, IL

