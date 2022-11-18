Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Victorian Christmas Stroll Coming To Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
Texas Tech 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-4) Johnson 1-9 3-4 5, Wren 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 1-7 1-2 3, Rice 0-6 0-0 0, Wheaton 5-17 0-0 11, Stewart 2-2 0-0 4, Ivery 0-1 0-0 0, Ratcliff 0-1 3-4 3, Rothschild 0-0 0-0 0, Benedith 4-6 5-6 16, Blanton 1-5 0-0 2, James 1-4 1-2 4, Totals 15-60 13-18 48.
LITTLE ROCK 94, JACKSON STATE 91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (T.Young 5-9, Evans 4-7, C.Young 2-7, Mansel 1-1, Adams 1-2, Cook 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Watson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (T.Young 5, Evans 4, Adams 2, Mitchell 2, C.Young, Cook, Jones). Steals: 10...
Denver 98, Dallas 97
Percentages: FG .474, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Hyland 3-8, Braun 1-1, Cancar 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Reed 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-5, Porter Jr. 1-5, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Hyland, Nnaji, Porter Jr., Reed). Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 4, Cancar 3, Brown 2, Porter...
Georgia, Saint Joseph’s aiming for spot in tourney title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and Saint Joseph’s Hawks will look to continue their strong starts to the season as they battle
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 70, OHIO 66, OT
Percentages: FG .351, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (M.Brown 3-7, Hunter 2-5, Roderick 2-5, D.Baker 0-4, Clayton 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayton, Wilson). Turnovers: 6 (Clayton 2, Hunter 2, Wiznitzer 2). Steals: 6 (D.Baker 2, Hunter 2, Clayton, M.Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92
Percentages: FG .390, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Vassell 3-4, Richardson 2-3, Dieng 1-3, Johnson 1-10, Barlow 0-1, Bates-Diop 0-1, T.Jones 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Branham 0-3, Hall 0-3, Sochan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Vassell). Turnovers: 10 (T.Jones 3, Branham 2, Johnson 2,...
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54
BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2) Bickerstaff 2-4 2-3 6, Penha 5-8 2-3 12, Ashton-Langford 2-6 1-2 5, Langford 0-1 3-4 3, Zackery 0-4 4-4 4, Kelley 2-5 0-0 5, Madsen 4-7 0-0 10, McGlockton 2-3 0-1 4, Mighty 1-3 3-9 5, Pemberton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 15-26 54. Halftime_Tarleton St. 35-19....
California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 43.6, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-10, .600 (T.Wedin 3-4, Mastora 2-3, Bamberger 1-1, Dalton 0-1, Hanafin 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Hanafin 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bamberger 4, Steele 4, Mastora 3, Rapp 2, Team 2, Dalton 1, Hanafin...
No. 2 Gonzaga 88, No. 4 Kentucky 72
GONZAGA (3-1) Timme 9-13 4-6 22, Watson 5-8 0-0 10, Bolton 8-14 4-4 24, Hickman 1-3 2-2 4, Strawther 5-10 7-7 20, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Sallis 2-3 0-0 4, Gregg 0-1 2-2 2, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 19-21 88. Halftime_Gonzaga 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-25 (Wallace 2-3, Reeves...
Davion Mitchell on his Kings struggles defensively despite Sacramento’s six straight wins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell agrees with head coach Mike Brown about the defensive lapses with his team during Sunday’s 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons, his observations of the six game win streak and learning to close out games.
Area rivals Washington St., Eastern Washington to square off
Regional counterparts Washington State and Eastern Washington meet Monday for a neutral-court game in Spokane, Wash., with both trying to
Drake takes down Wyoming 61-56
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 29 points in Drake's 61-56 win over Wyoming on Sunday night. DeVries was 10 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bulldogs (4-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored nine points while shooting 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.
Domantas Sabonis on defensive improvements needed by his Kings following 137-129 win over Pistons
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 137-129 victory over the Pistons, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the defensive struggles plaguing his Sacramento team despite a six-game win streak, the stellar play from De’Aaron Fox, frustrations from foul trouble and learning how to close out games.
No. 23 Michigan 69, Fairfield 53
FAIRFIELD (2-3) Cavanaugh 5-14 2-2 12, Hernangomez 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 3-7 1-3 7, Nicoletti Leite 3-7 2-4 10, Rubino 3-8 1-2 8, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Beach 1-2 0-0 3, Daleba 1-1 2-3 4, Eng 1-2 0-0 3, Tatarian 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-48 10-16 53. Michigan 18 16...
Washington 56, Idaho St. 39
IDAHO ST. (1-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.000, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Boswell 2-5, Garnett 0-1, Spink 0-1, Burks 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Bello 3, Boswell 1, Bourne 1) Turnovers: 18 (Garnett 7, Murillo 2, Bourne 2, Burks 2, Boswell 1, Spink 1,...
Coach of tiny college on what it's like to be name-dropped by Warriors' Steve Kerr
Kerr has been deep in his reference bag lately.
Chargers' Mike Williams injures ankle again vs. Chiefs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams' return to the Los Angeles Chargers' lineup ended up being brief. The sixth-year receiver reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was hurt after he made a 15-yard catch along the right...
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 6 (Rakell, Crosby), 1:04. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 8 (Poehling, Joseph), 2:27. 3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 8 (Crosby, Pettersson), 4:07. 4, Chicago, Khaira 2 (Dickinson), 9:39. 5, Chicago, Kane 3 (Toews, Murphy), 16:36. Third Period_6, Chicago, Kurashev 3, 15:49. 7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 10 (Guentzel, Letang), 16:46. 8,...
