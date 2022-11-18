Kennedy Nzechukwu not afraid by potential antics from Ion Cutelaba: 'I'm Nigerian'

LAS VEGAS – Kennedy Nzechukwu is unfazed by what may come in the lead up to fight his fight against Ion Cutelaba.

The UFC light heavyweight says he’s not worried about Cutelaba’s customary pre-fight antics ahead of their clash in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 215. Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) is known for trying to agitate his opponents in the build up to a fight, as he’s shoved and yelled at opponents, among other things during pre-fight faceoffs.

Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) isn’t worried about what Cutelaba may or may not do before they step into the octagon.

“No, not really, I’m Nigerian,” Nzechukwu said at the UFC Fight Night 215 media day on Wednesday when asked about any potential concerns with Cutelaba’s antics. “I’ve been scared since I was a toddler, so nothing can really scare me or spook me.

“Regardless of what happens, there’s no ill will towards him. He’s just doing him. He’s just being himself. The main thing is about fight night on Saturday. Both of us are going to be locked in that cage, and we’re going to have to fight. I’m ready.”

Cutelaba has had a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to his results in the UFC. “The Hulk” has won in quick finishes, gone to the distance, been submitted, drawn, you name it.

Nzechukwu will be fighting for the third time in 2022. He started his year off with a split decision loss to Nicolae Negumereanu in March, but rebounded very nicely with a third-round TKO finish of Karl Roberson in July.

Whatever may come on Saturday, Nzechukwu is ready.

“Whether it’s tough or easy, I’m ready to fight,” Nzechukwu said. “I’m prepared mentally, physically, and I just want to show my skill set, display what I’m made of. I know Ion Cutelaba is a tough fight, so I’m expecting the toughest version of him to show up. I’m ready, I’m prepared.”

