ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kennedy Nzechukwu not afraid by potential antics from Ion Cutelaba: 'I'm Nigerian'

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3i8D_0jF70u8m00

LAS VEGAS – Kennedy Nzechukwu is unfazed by what may come in the lead up to fight his fight against Ion Cutelaba.

The UFC light heavyweight says he’s not worried about Cutelaba’s customary pre-fight antics ahead of their clash in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 215. Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) is known for trying to agitate his opponents in the build up to a fight, as he’s shoved and yelled at opponents, among other things during pre-fight faceoffs.

Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) isn’t worried about what Cutelaba may or may not do before they step into the octagon.

“No, not really, I’m Nigerian,” Nzechukwu said at the UFC Fight Night 215 media day on Wednesday when asked about any potential concerns with Cutelaba’s antics. “I’ve been scared since I was a toddler, so nothing can really scare me or spook me.

“Regardless of what happens, there’s no ill will towards him. He’s just doing him. He’s just being himself. The main thing is about fight night on Saturday. Both of us are going to be locked in that cage, and we’re going to have to fight. I’m ready.”

Cutelaba has had a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to his results in the UFC. “The Hulk” has won in quick finishes, gone to the distance, been submitted, drawn, you name it.

Nzechukwu will be fighting for the third time in 2022. He started his year off with a split decision loss to Nicolae Negumereanu in March, but rebounded very nicely with a third-round TKO finish of Karl Roberson in July.

Whatever may come on Saturday, Nzechukwu is ready.

“Whether it’s tough or easy, I’m ready to fight,” Nzechukwu said. “I’m prepared mentally, physically, and I just want to show my skill set, display what I’m made of. I know Ion Cutelaba is a tough fight, so I’m expecting the toughest version of him to show up. I’m ready, I’m prepared.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’

Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derrick Lewis reportedly hospitalized, UFC Fight Night 215 headliner vs. Serghei Spivac canceled mid-event

LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) reportedly was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. Word of Lewis going to the hospital first surfaced on Twitter.
MMA Fighting

Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights

Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak live results

UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak live results. In their main event clash at UFC Vegas 65, one man will look to add to his already impressive resume, while another will look to add his biggest name to his list of victims. At UFC Vegas 65, Derrick Lewis...
411mania.com

Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Perth is a long way to travel to get beaten up,' but Jack Della Maddalena hopes someone willing to at UFC 284

LAS VEGAS – Jack Della Maddalena remains on a roll and wants it to continue at home early next year. Della Maddalena was the biggest betting favorite on the card Saturday at UFC Fight Night 215, and he showed why when he overwhelmed Danny Roberts for a first-round TKO at the UFC Apex. It was an impressive finish that earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

173K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy