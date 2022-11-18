ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 288's Tyrell Fortune OK with drawing unranked Daniel James – as long as title shot still in play

By Farah Hannoun, Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgTqK_0jF70o5e00

CHICAGO – Tyrell Fortune is no longer worried about the matchmaking for his fights.

Fortune was hoping to avenge his losses to Timothy Johnson and Linton Vassell but instead drew unranked Daniel James at Friday’s Bellator 288 event at Wintrust Arena. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

Whether it was his desired rematches or James (13-6-1 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), Fortune (12-2 MMA, 12-2 BMMA) is only concerned with taking a step toward the title.

“I’m always looking to get the losses back,” Fortune told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “But again, I used to think I used to focus more on who I was fighting and when I can fight. There’s so many more politics that goes on behind that that I can’t control, and those are uncontrollable. So I feel like I can’t focus too much on that.

“Bellator tries to line up the fights that they can and if these guys’ situations or problems that occur and we don’t get lined up then so be it. But at this point, it’s really just trying to get to the belt. If there’s a fight that advances me forward in the rankings, that gets me a better shot at the title, then I really don’t care who it is.

Fortune could take the route of making some noise through the media but prefers to stay true to himself in his pursuit of gold.

“I’m not gonna cause some rift or beef with some guys that are cool,” Fortune said. “Every time I see Tim (Johnson), we’re cool, we talk. Every time I see Linton – me and Linton used to train together, so me and him have a relationship. So I’m not gonna cause some fake beef just for a show. I think that’s corny. They know that I want to fight them.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 288.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jiri Prochazka apologizes for UFC 282 withdrawal, explains vacating light heavyweight title

Jiri Prochazka says he’s sorry he had to pull out of UFC 282 and vacate his light heavyweight title, but he vows to get it back. On Wednesday, Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) apologized to fans, the UFC, and previously scheduled opponent Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) in a written statement on Instagram shortly after the news broke of his right shoulder injury.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AEW Dynamite results: Loading up on wrestling before turkey

Before we give thanks for everything else that’s good in life, we’re taking some time for the Thanksgiving episode of AEW Dynamite. Coming to us live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, this first episode after Full Gear looks as loaded as any holiday dinner table. In terms of pure in-ring excitement, it’s hard to top Death Triangle vs. The Elite, a matchup so nice Tony Khan is giving it to us multiple times over the next few weeks. Dynamite will see the two teams compete in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship, with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Portland on Thanksgiving Day

The UNC basketball program hits the road for a tournament here on Thanksgiving week, playing in the Phil Knight Invitational beginning on Thursday afternoon. UNC brings its 4-0 record to the event this season but should be tested by some good teams during this event. The event features two eight-team fields, crowing two champions when it’s wrapped up on Sunday. For the Tar Heels, they open up the tournament on Thursday afternoon taking on Portland. UNC-PORTLAND TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET LOCATION: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy