Clemson, SC

USC women rout Clemson

 3 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball team (3-1) dropped their first game of the season to the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) in Littlejohn Collesium on Thursday evening. Ten different Tigers got into the action, with seven putting up points.

Senior Amari Robinson led the Tigers in points with nine, and freshman Ruby Whitehorn added six points while leading the team with seven rebounds. Sophomore MaKayla Elmore also contributed two blocks for the Tigers, and graduate Brie Perpignan added three assists.

The Tigers played a fast-paced first half but were out-scored by the Gamecocks despite playing physically defensively. Robinson hit an uncontested three-point shot after an offensive rebound from senior Daisha Bradford to put the first points up of the game.

Sophomore Kionna Gaines hit a massive shot from behind the arc with just over five minutes left in the first half, thanks to an assist from Bradford, but South Caroilna finished the first half 5-5 from three to a 46-16 lead into the half.

Whitehorn made her presence known in the third quarter as she contributed six points to the Tiger’s efforts. Whitehorn rebounded her own missed three-point shot late in the third quarter to convert it into two points for Clemson. The Tigers finished the game with five blocks.

Up next, Clemson will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play Kansas State in their first game of the Paradise Jame on Thursday, November 24th. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

