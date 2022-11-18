ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

Comments / 0

Related
manninglive.com

Meet the Winner: Pat Coker

Tuesday, Nov. 8, Republican Pat Coker defeated Democratic Incumbent Benton Blakely with a percentage of 61.50 votes for County Council 3 for Clarendon County. The Manning Times sent a list of questions to Coker, and his responses are below. TMT: What is your plan to start your political journey?. PC:...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bethune sells items from vacant elementary school

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune has spent months transforming the former Bethune Elementary School into a community center. On Saturday the town took the next step of selling all of the items from the inside. The school has been vacant for close to a year with desks,...
BETHUNE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New BCSD Superintendent releases video amid staffing controversy

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting. Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

30 firefighters respond to Cookout restaurant fire in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. Chief Dillon said it happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant Sunday […]
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Captain accused of stealing money, diesel fuel from Darlington County Fire Department

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000. Between […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire in Georgetown.  The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire.  Officials say the house fire happened on Jeremiah Drive in Georgetown.  The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy