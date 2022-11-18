Read full article on original website
Related
manninglive.com
Meet the Winner: Pat Coker
Tuesday, Nov. 8, Republican Pat Coker defeated Democratic Incumbent Benton Blakely with a percentage of 61.50 votes for County Council 3 for Clarendon County. The Manning Times sent a list of questions to Coker, and his responses are below. TMT: What is your plan to start your political journey?. PC:...
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
Bethune sells items from vacant elementary school
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Town of Bethune has spent months transforming the former Bethune Elementary School into a community center. On Saturday the town took the next step of selling all of the items from the inside. The school has been vacant for close to a year with desks,...
New BCSD Superintendent releases video amid staffing controversy
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Superintendent sent a video message to staff Thursday, just days after he was hired during a controversial school board meeting. Dr. Anthony Dixon assumed the role Monday after the board — dominated by newly-elected members — voted to fire former Superintendent Deon Jackson […]
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
30 firefighters respond to Cookout restaurant fire in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thirty firefighters responded to a restaurant fire Sunday in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Rescue Chief Billy Dillon. Chief Dillon said it happened at 8:50 a.m. at the Cookout on South Irby Street. The owner noticed that a kitchen appliance was on fire when he arrived at the restaurant Sunday […]
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
WCBD Count on 2
Newly elected Berkeley County School Board is set to discuss three new resolutions Tuesday night
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Newly elected Berkeley County School Board members are not wasting any time when it comes to making changes. Three resolutions are on Tuesday night’s agenda – one would direct the finance staff to begin working on a potential tax cut following a recent passage of the one-cent sales tax for […]
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
live5news.com
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department holds first ever Muslim Citizens Academy and graduation ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a graduation ceremony for its first ever Muslim Citizens Academy. For four weeks, 36 Muslim citizens took part in classes learning about various aspects of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. All of the classes for the Muslim Citizens...
Roughly 45 Greenview neighborhood homes placed under boil water advisory
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several residents in a Richland County community have been placed under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Sunday. According to Columbia Water, an eight-inch main ruptured and is impacting as many as 45 customers along Wilkes Road from Easter to Christian street.
wpde.com
Fire trucks respond, portion of road blocked near Florence restaurant
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Fire trucks are parked outside the Cook Out restaurant on South Irby Street in Florence. Several community members said smoke can be seen coming from the building. A portion of South Irby Street is blocked. ABC 15 has reached out to the Florence Fire Department...
Ex-Captain accused of stealing money, diesel fuel from Darlington County Fire Department
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000. Between […]
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
Sumter middle school receives backlash from community members after school project features figure with noose
SUMTER, S.C. — Bates Middle School in Sumter is receiving backlash after its principal seemingly tweeted out a picture of a school project showing a figure with a noose around its neck. "It didn't trigger me, but other people, it may have triggered them," Sumter resident Lateshia Thames explained....
wach.com
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday morning fire in Georgetown. The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire. Officials say the house fire happened on Jeremiah Drive in Georgetown. The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
Comments / 0