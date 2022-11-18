Read full article on original website
Is it Legal to Tip New Jersey Postal Workers for the Holidays?
Here's the real answer to a question that gets asked every year. The holidays are coming up quickly! Tis the season to show some extra gratitude for the people who work so hard to take care of us. It's customary to give a larger tip than normal to people like your hair dresser, landscapers, and news carriers. Some people even show gratitude for gas pump attendants.
How to save money on shipping with USPS, UPS, and FedEx this holiday season
The USPS announced temporary price adjustments for the 2022 peak holiday season. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. With major holidays like Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, it’s time to start planning who you’ll be sending gifts to. The U.S. Postal Service, as well as UPS and FedEx have all released their shipping deadlines to ensure that your loved one gets their package on time. Why is it extra important to plan ahead this year? Because like everything else, shipping is more expensive (especially during the holiday season).
USPS Warns Not To Use Their Blue Mailboxes
The United States Postal Service has made mailing letters easy by placing their blue collection bins on thousands of streets and corners across America, allowing many customers to walk just a few blocks to send off their mail, rather than having to make a trip to the local post office. However, the USPS is now warning would-be mailers that the blue boxes might not be the best option.
A Drug Cartel Is Using Lawn Decorations Sold via Amazon to Hide Their Meth Shipments
Test time. If you’re a professional drug trafficker, what’s your favorite way to move product in and around the U.S.? Is it... B) dead drops over a darkened Arkansas corn field, or. C) load up the ol’ Los Pollos Hermanos fry batter bucket?. ...Apparently the answer is...
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Rossen Reports: We test UPS, FedEx & Postal Service for speed and cost
Shipping for the holidays? It can be costly and slow. But with inflation jacking up prices and a shortage of truck drivers still looming … this year, shipping your packages could be even tougher. Our Chief National Consumer Correspondent Jeff Rossen tests out UPS, FedEx and USPS for shipping...
USPS Employee Says He Earns Over $100K a Year Delivering Mail, Sparking Debate
Get good grades in high school. Apply to college for four years. Use your degree to secure a high-paying job with benefits. This is a solid career path according to conventional logic, as the money you'll presumably attain from the job that your degree qualifies you for will be enough to offset any debt you may accrue as a result of attending a university.
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
FedEx to furlough drivers just as Christmas season begins
FedEx Freight, the company’s less-than-truckload arm unit, says an unspecified number of its employees will be furloughed in early December to match lower-than-expected demand. The furloughs will last around three months. During this time, workers will still receive health benefits and may file for unemployment benefits with the state.
Trending crimes: "Check washing" and "mailbox fishing"
Thieves are stealing paper checks from mailboxes, "washing" them with nail polish remover, and filling in new amounts and payees — causing endless grief for victims and their banks, which typically foot the bill. Driving the news: The black market for "glass" — pilfered checks sold online, with a...
USPS Announces Changes for the Holiday Season
The Five Most Stolen Vehicles in Montana This Year.
There is no honor among thieves and if you have found yourself as one of their victims it can be a humbling experience. We should know. Not less than two years ago our station van was taken from right outside one of our employees residences. Granted, it was due in no small part to negligence on our employee's part, but thieves don't care. Sometimes all it takes is an opportunity.
USPS Looking for Volunteers for Operation Santa Program
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The holidays are just around the corner, and the U.S. Postal Service is looking for volunteers to help fulfill children's wishes this season. USPS Operation Santa is now looking for people interested in adopting letters. Each year, kids across the country mail letters to the North...
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in Washington
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These West Coast States in November
California may be home to the world's biggest jackpot, with the winning ticket for the record-breaking $2 billion Powerball sold in Altadena this week, but most of the state -- and the West Coast more...
US Postal Service deadlines for Christmas deliveries
MIAMI - With Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas on the horizon, the U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season.To ensure that your cards and gifts arrive before December 25th, the postal service has issued some deadlines.Card and first-class packages must be sent by December 17th.Priority mail must be sent by December 19th.Express service must be sent by December 23rd. Staffing shortages, challenges from the pandemic, and other challenges meant difficulties for the USPS in the previous two years, but postal officials say they are ready this year. USPS Executive Manager of Strategic Initiatives, Greg White, said a major increase in hiring is among the steps the Postal Service is taking to ensure packages are delivered in a timely manner. White said USPS is hiring 20,000 seasonal employees and has promoted thousands more from part time to full time staff. Tammy Whitcomb Hull, the Inspector General for USPS said the Postal Service does not anticipate a massive increase in the number of packages that have to be processed and will have a more stable workforce this year, which will help with deliveries.
These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm
There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
The Post Office Can Deliver Mail, Maybe
The U.S. Postal Service has put out another of its regular bulletins about how fast it delivers the mail.
USPS Announces Delays and Nightly Packages During the Holidays
USPS Announces "Competitive Prices" for 2023
