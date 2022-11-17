ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Woman dies after parking lot car crash in west Phoenix

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A woman died after a crash at a parking lot in west Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

Officers about 2:45 p.m. found an injured woman in her 20s lying in a roadway as they responded to a vehicular crash at a business driveway at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road, police said.

The woman received aid from officers until a Phoenix Fire Department crew arrived. She was taken to the hospital where she died, according to police. She was not identified by police.

Officers detained and spoke with the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman, police said. The driver left the area after the crash and returned a short time later.

The driver was released as detectives investigated, police said.

Woman dies after parking lot car crash in west Phoenix

