North Albany Middle School is alerting parents after several students reported exposure to suspected marijuana edibles.In a message shared on the district website, North Albany Middle School Principal Andrea Piper says students reported exposure and possible ingestion. No students showed any symptoms. They've been assessed by the school nurse, and the school is following its Student Code of Conduct.The message reads, "Our school staff will be talking with our students about the significant health risks associated with underage substance usage. Our building Student Support Services Team also will be working with our teachers to hold additional conversations with our students as necessary."It's not clear how the students were exposed, where the edibles came from, or whether it happened on school property.Principal Piper asks parents to talk with their children about potentially dangerous consequences regarding substance use and distribution, which violate the Student Code of Conduct. Parents are offered several resources, including the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, and these additional local resources: Northern Rivers -- (518) 426-2600Hope House -- (518) 482-4673The Addictions Care Center -- (518) 465-5470St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery Center – (518) 458-8888.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO