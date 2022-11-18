ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area

A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
FLORISSANT, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
DITTMER, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive

The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man hurt in accident on Old Hwy. 21

An Imperial man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Nov. 19, on Old Hwy. 21 in the Meramec Heights area between Arnold and Fenton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Koester, 62, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 north on Old Hwy. 21 at Happy Lane at 9 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, then the pickup overturned, eventually coming to rest off the right side of the road.
IMPERIAL, MO
advantagenews.com

Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash

A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely

A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
PARK HILLS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen from House Springs home

An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
kfmo.com

Park Hills Residents Injured

(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gun accessories stolen from Fenton-area gun shop

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of equipment worth about $2,000 from Modern Weapon Systems, 300 Biltmore Drive, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Authorities believe at least four people were involved in the burglary, which occurred after a Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was used to ram the front door of the business, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold

Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Program outlines steps for deer sausage making

A few weeks ago in this space I wrote about my deer-butchering experience. While I didn’t claim any expertise, I did express familiarity. The column promoted an upcoming Field to Freezer program at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Education Center near High Ridge. The in-person demonstration, offered for...
HIGH RIDGE, MO

