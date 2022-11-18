Read full article on original website
Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area
A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
Imperial man hurt in accident on Old Hwy. 21
An Imperial man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Nov. 19, on Old Hwy. 21 in the Meramec Heights area between Arnold and Fenton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Koester, 62, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 north on Old Hwy. 21 at Happy Lane at 9 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, then the pickup overturned, eventually coming to rest off the right side of the road.
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
Park Hills pair hurt in crash near Pevely
A Park Hills woman and man were injured Thursday, Nov. 17, in a one-car accident at Jarvis Road and Peace Meadows Drive west of Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:21 p.m., Tiffany L. Cochran, 43, of Park Hills was driving an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Malibu, ran off...
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
SUV stolen from House Springs home
An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
Precautionary boil order issued for parts of St. Louis
The City Water Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for portions of its service area due to low water pressure caused by a broken 36” water main.
Park Hills Residents Injured
(Jefferson County, MO) Two people from Park Hills, 43 year old Tiffany L. Cochran, and 65 year old Festle O. Moore, are recovering from moderate injuries after they were involved in a one car wreck in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon just before 3:30. Highway Patrol records show Cochran was driving east on Jarvis Road, at Peace Meadows Drive, when the car ran off the right side of the road and smashed into a tree. Cochran and Moore, who were not wearing their seat belts during the accident, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Gun accessories stolen from Fenton-area gun shop
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of equipment worth about $2,000 from Modern Weapon Systems, 300 Biltmore Drive, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. Authorities believe at least four people were involved in the burglary, which occurred after a Kia Forte that had been reported stolen was used to ram the front door of the business, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
'Do not use alternative heat sources during cold snaps', a local energy assistance charity says
ST. LOUIS — The bi-state's nonprofit energy assistance charity, Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri is in the midst of what could be their busiest winter yet and it's not technically even winter. Gentry Trotter, with Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri, told 5 On...
Winter cold and an increase in joint pain
The increase in pain can also be related to a person’s tolerance to cold weather.
Human Remains Found by Hunter in Jefferson County Linked to Longtime Missing Person
Jerry Crew's missing person case previously led to a SWAT team shoot-out
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out at the Saint Louis...
Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.
OUTDOORS: Program outlines steps for deer sausage making
A few weeks ago in this space I wrote about my deer-butchering experience. While I didn’t claim any expertise, I did express familiarity. The column promoted an upcoming Field to Freezer program at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Education Center near High Ridge. The in-person demonstration, offered for...
